Many Albertans are celebrating the end of the provincial carbon tax, but others aren't so happy with a social media post made by one UCP MLA.

Matt Jones, the representative for Calgary-South East, posted his support for Jason Kenney's repeal of the carbon tax on Thursday morning:





Jones, a former investment banker, states on his website that he was involved in growth plans, financial transactions and attracting investment.

Many commenters responded to Jones' post negatively, calling it ignorant and accusing the representative of getting his own form of benefit from the action in the form of "kickbacks."

The Kenney government announced it would repeal the NDP's "job killing" carbon tax on May 30.

The federal government has threatened if the action went forward, it would impose its own tax on Albertans.