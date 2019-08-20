Kristen Knight is frustrated after learning she will have to drop her four-year-old daughter off two kilometres from her house, just so she can take the bus to school starting next month.

Knight lives in the southeast community of Copperfield and wants her daughter, Leah, to attend French immersion classes.

Leah will attend kindergarten at Ecole Sam Livingstone Elementary. It’s located in Lake Bonavista, an almost 30-minute bus ride away.

“I think they just need to add more busses,” said Knight.

“Charge me $50 more to bring it closer to my house. I’m okay with that.”

Knight said she only found out on Monday that the bus stop is located nearly two kilometres away from her home.

“Had they told me about that months ago then when I first registered, I would have maybe taken a look and made a different choice,” she said. French immersion is considered an alternative program under the Calgary Board of Education. It is designated as such under the provincial Education Act.

“At this time there are no plans to move a program into the Copperfield area,” said Carrie Edwards, director of property, planning and transportation for the Calgary Board of Education.

Edwards added that when determining a location for a bus stop, a number of factors are considered.

“We take the number of registrations and the addresses that we receive and we use software that helps us plot those addresses and then we look for the most efficient route for the bus going through,” she said.

Knight suggested she may look at having Leah attend Copperfield school, with no French immersion. If they’re full, she would have to enrol at Maple Ridge school in Acadia.

“To load up all my kids, to go two kilometres there to drop her off, two kilometres back and then it’s only (a) half-day of kindergarten,” said Knight.

“I’d have to do that trek again before lunch to get her. On top of the $400 I’m paying for the bus and her half-hour bus ride.”

The CBE acknowledge on their website that “bus stops may be well beyond reasonable walking distance from a student’s home. Families may be required to arrange transportation to and from a congregated stop.”

School board officials say there are no plans to bring an alternative program to the community of Copperfield at this time.