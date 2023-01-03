Calgary (mostly) above normal this week

Last week, I unabashedly called our forecast boring; I stand by that today. There are few major changes (or hurdles) in our approaching forecast – a ridge of high pressure is rising from the south, cresting just south of Calgary. We'll be experiencing the full brunt of this ridge as though it were rolling way overtop of us, but in a smaller time frame than usual. With that in mind, Thursday will bear down with a solid layer of cooler, northern air aloft, but that marks the actual rise.

Friday and Saturday are the west-wind days; from them, we pop back to positives, if briefly. There isn't a swathe of moisture on BC's side of the boundary for most of it, so we'll treat it like the lead-up to New Year's Day; milder wind, milder temperatures. This ridge will begin the move due east by Sunday, taking some of the heat with it.

With our seasonal normal high still being -3 C, anything above that margin is a net profit. Your seasonal normal lows are -14.5 C; we're staying ahead of that one by a good ways.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: clear, low -12 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -5 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -9 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -7 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -5 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: some cloud, low -5 C

A different Kevin sent along a cool pic of mare's tales from Weaselhead!

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our news at six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.