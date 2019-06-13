A Calgary woman has been charged after she allegedly sped by an RCMP radar unit on a highway southwest of the city at more than double the posted speed lim

According to RCMP officials, the motorcyclist was travelling southbound on Highway 762 in the late afternoon hours of Wednesday afternoon. An RCMP member conducting speed patrols in the area recorded the bike travelling at 224 km/h in a 90 km/h zone using radar.

The motorcycle was stopped and the operator, a 26-year-old woman from Calgary whose name has not been released, was issued a summons to appear in court in Turner Valley in July.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, RCMP authorities say "travelling at such an extreme rate of speed poses a serious risk to the driver as well as the general public."