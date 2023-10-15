Calgary mural artist Scott Clark celebrates community with new work

A new 3,000 square foot mural is now on display at Northland Mall as part of plans to redevelop the aging shopping centre.

The artist and his team were on location putting some finishing touches on the project Saturday.

The mural appears on the east and west sides of the mall parkade.

It's intended to be a symbol of community, neighbours, outdoor activities, the Alberta wilderness and represent the value to togetherness.

"The working title is 'Pandora Zora'" said artist Scott Clark. "It's like life – getting back to life! And choice. You can choose to live – or stay at home. If you get out there, and enjoy it, all the pain and joy that comes with it. So yeah, I was inspired by that, and community, having fun with dreamscapes, mysticism, and people, just having a good time."

Clark said the mural is double the size of any piece he's done before.

Finishing touches will continue until early next week.