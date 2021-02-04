CALGARY -- A man wanted for a December murder in Calgary was arrested Thursday in British Columbia.

Michael Elundu, 19, who was wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder in connection with the death of Kyrese George Wright, was arrested in New Westminster, British Columbia without incident after police received a tip from the public.

Wright was found suffering stab wounds around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in the 200 block of Panatella Court N.W. and pronounced deceased soon after.