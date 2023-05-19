Calgary murder victim identified, charges laid against 26 year old

Calgary police have released the identity of a man who died after a brazen shooting in the community of Vista Heights on Thursday, as well as the man charged with his murder.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of 23 Street N.E. just after 5:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

They found one man at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds, who was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Shortly after, police responded to two separate collisions believed to be related to the shooting.

Police say a second victim was found at one of the crash locations, in the 2700 block of 23 Street N.E.

He was suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead by first responders.

On Friday, following an autopsy, police revealed the deceased is 41-year-old Graeme Lee McColm.

Calgary police investigate a shooting and two related crashes on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Officers had taken a suspect into custody at the location of the second crash, near the intersection of 26 Street N.E. and Sunridge Boulevard N.E.

On Friday, police said Tyler James Redden, 26, of Calgary, had been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 26.

Anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the shooting is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.