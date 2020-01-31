CALGARY -- John Reid is hoping someone might be able to spot his stolen instruments after they were taken from his home in northwest Calgary a couple of weeks ago.

Reid was away on vacation and came home to a broken basement window and found someone had taken a number of his instruments and 40 of his collectible watches. He believes the goods are worth about $20,000.

Reid thinks he was targeted.

“There were things that were taken that were very specific, watches and musical instruments, and things that weren’t taken like computers and TVs and credit cards,” he said.

Reid says the stolen instruments include saxophones, flutes, a piccolo and a clarinet. The biggest loss for him is his Selmer Mark VI tenor saxophone that he’s had for 50 years.

His parents purchased it for him when he graduated high school and he’s been playing it ever since.

“It turns out now the Selmer saxophone vintage is the most highly sought-after by saxophone players and by professional saxophonists in jazz worldwide,” said Reid.

“It’s something I play every day and it’s part of my routine. It’s part of my everyday life and it’s part of my professional tools. It’s hard to describe in a way the average person might understand but it’s a very difficult loss.”

While police investigate, Reid is hopeful the public can keep an eye out for his instruments.

Here is the full list: