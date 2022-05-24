Calgary Muslim group rallies members to make life-saving, first time blood donations
A group of first time blood donors in Calgary helped fill a vital need on Victoria Day, highlighting the ongoing demand for a diverse range of blood products.
The group is a small Shia Muslim sect, with roughly one million members worldwide..
"Many of our community members aren't sure of the process to give blood and how they wanted to get involved," explained Ali Oonwala, a member of the Dawoodie Bhora community.
There are about 1.8 billion Muslims in the world and community service is a core principle of their faith
"We felt what better way to give back than by giving the gift of life," added Oonwala.
"We've got close to 50 people and 90 per cent of them are first time donors," said Francis Aranha, a community volunteer and organizer of the new donors, of Monday's turnout.
Canadian Blood Services says donations have been down since the pandemic started, but there has also been a steep drop in blood product reserves, falling roughly 25 per cent since April.
"One-in-two are eligible to donate, and what we're seeing is only one-in-81 does. So we need to bring in more new donors," says Lisa Castro of Canadian Blood Services.
It's important to have donations from a wide variety of ethnicities, as some blood products and treatments require close matches between patient and donor.
"In some cases, such as our stem cell patients, they need specific blood types to support them," says Castro.
To make an appointment you need to book online by going to Canadian Blood Services. The donation appointment takes about 30 minutes to complete.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
200 bodies found in Mariupol as war rages in Ukraine's east
Workers digging through rubble found 200 bodies in Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday, another grim discovery in the ruined port city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war.
EXCLUSIVE | Supreme Court Justice Mahmud Jamal on his journey to Canada’s highest court
Justice Mahmud Jamal sat down with CTV National News' Omar Sachedina for an exclusive interview ahead of the one-year anniversary of his appointment to the Supreme Court of Canada. Jamal is the first person of colour to sit on the highest court in the country, bringing it closer to reflecting the diversity of Canada.
Death toll from Saturday's storm hits 10 across Ontario and Quebec
As the death toll related to the powerful storm that swept Ontario and Quebec on Saturday reached 10 on Monday, some of the hardest-hit communities were still working to take stock of the damage.
Trudeau faces chants, pounding drums as he walks through crowd at Kamloops memorial
The prime minister made comments following a memorial gathering in Kamloops to mark one year since the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation announced the remains of up to 215 children were detected at a former school site.
Conservative party ends its investigation into complaint about a racist email
The Conservative Party of Canada says its ended its investigation into a racist email sent to leadership contender Patrick Brown's campaign team after the party member purportedly behind it resigned their membership.
Walk out at trade meeting when Russia spoke 'not one-off,' says trade minister
The United States and four other nations that walked out of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group meeting in Bangkok over the weekend underlined their support Monday for host nation Thailand, saying their protest was aimed solely at Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine.
Canadian study finds link between air pollution and severity of COVID-19 infection
An extensive study of thousands of COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals found links between the severity of their infections and the levels of common air pollutants they experience.
After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed
Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow's vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.
China's bet on homegrown mRNA vaccines holds back nation
China is trying to navigate its biggest coronavirus outbreak without a tool it could have adopted many months ago, the kind of vaccines that have proven to offer the best protection against the worst outcomes from COVID-19.
Edmonton
-
Flames still searching for a way to slow down Oilers
Trailing 2-1 in a playoff series is not uncharted territory for the Calgary Flames. They were in this exact situation in their opening-round set with the Dallas Stars before winning three of four games to advance.
-
Oil Kings rally to beat ICE 4-3 in overtime, lead WHL series 2-1
Justin Sourdif's goal at 8:03 of overtime on Monday ended a roller-coaster night of emotions and lifted the Edmonton Oil Kings to a 4-3 Western Hockey League playoff win against the Winnipeg ICE in the Alberta capital.
-
Vancouver
-
'I've never seen this:' Vancouver charity seeing unprecedented waitlist amid sky-high gas, food prices
A Vancouver non-profit that delivers food to people with AIDS has a 50-person waitlist, a situation the executive director says is keeping her up at night.
-
'Too many children did not make it home': Anniversary of discovery at Canada's largest residential school
It's been a year since the announcement of the detection of unmarked graves at the site of what was once Canada's largest residential school – an announcement that for many Indigenous survivors was confirmation of what they already knew.
-
'It's worldwide': International attention on Canada's residential schools after Kamloops discovery
A year after the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc announced the discovery of what they believed were more than 200 unmarked graves of schoolchildren, the ripple effects continue, with sustained attention the world over.
Atlantic
-
Mask mandate drops in Nova Scotia public schools Tuesday
When students in Nova Scotia return to school on Tuesday after the Victoria Day long weekend, wearing masks will be optional.
-
Man, 19, dies following single-vehicle crash in Shediac Cape, N.B.
A 19-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Shediac Cape, N.B.
-
2 adults, 1 child rescued from rising Bay of Fundy tides in New Brunswick
Three people were rescued after being stranded on the Maces Bay ledges in New Brunswick on Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
Port Hardy residents warned after man encounters 'aggressive black bear' in town
The BC Conservation Officer Service is warning residents of Port Hardy to "take precautions" after a man had an encounter with "an aggressive black bear" in the district on Friday.
-
Shameful and racist: Trudeau on the Komagata Maru incident
Calling it racist and shameful, the prime minister issued a statement Monday on the anniversary of one of Canada's darker historical chapters.
-
Police seek Parksville bank robbery suspect with tattoo on right thumb
Mounties on the Mid-Island are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of robbing a bank in Parksville last week.
Toronto
-
Crews work to restore power to more than 150K people after deadly Ontario storm
Crews continue to slowly restore power to areas of Ontario severely damaged by a deadly storm that tore through the province over the weekend.
-
Hedley frontman's sex assault trial set to resume in Toronto today
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is set to resume in Toronto today.
-
Privacy watchdog examining dossier City of Toronto compiled on homeless
Ontario's privacy watchdog is looking into the dossier of information the City of Toronto compiled on homeless people as it planned to clear a park where they lived last year.
Montreal
-
Some Quebecers will likely wait weeks before severely damaged power lines are fixed
After this weekend's fierce storm, some Quebecers are being told to hunker down and get ready to live on generators, or without power, for several weeks.
-
Hydro-Quebec still working to restore power after intense weekend storm
Hydro-Quebec is still working to restore power to many homes following last weekend's storm that left hundreds of thousands of people in the dark.
-
Laval police investigating death of young man after attempted home invasion
The body of a man in his early 20s was found after what police believe to be an attempted home invasion.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about Ottawa storm cleanup
Tens of thousands of people across the Ottawa region are still without power Tuesday morning as hydro crews continue repair work following Saturday's massive storm.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Emergency reception centres open Tuesday, but many city services closed
The city of Ottawa will have several emergency reception centres open again Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for residents affected by the storm.
-
Spoiled food: City of Ottawa setting up disposal bins, financial help
The city of Ottawa says residents who have lost food because of the ongoing power outages in the city can apply for some financial assistance.
Kitchener
-
Brantford woman killed during Saturday's storm
The woman killed at Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area during Saturday's storm has now been identified as Shelby Humble-Neale of Brantford.
-
St. Mary's High School in Kitchener closed due to power outage
The largest high school in Kitchener has been closed Tuesday due to a power outage.
-
'We want to give her her name back': OPP plea for information in death of young girl found in the Grand River
Ontario provincial police are asking for the public’s help, as they continue to investigate the death of a young girl whose body was found in the Grand River in Dunnville.
Saskatoon
-
Man charged with murder in May 19 homicide, Saskatoon police say
Saskatoon police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection to the May 19 homicide of 29-year-old Brandon Baxandall.
-
'We're going to run the damn ball': Roughriders keen to focus on ground game this season
A healthy competition has been brewing at Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp over the weekend.
-
Death toll from Saturday's storm hits 10 across Ontario and Quebec
As the death toll related to the powerful storm that swept Ontario and Quebec on Saturday reached 10 on Monday, some of the hardest-hit communities were still working to take stock of the damage.
Northern Ontario
-
19 charged, including 10 minors, after violent night at Toronto beach
Police say they’ve made 19 arrests and seven officers were injured after a violent night at Toronto’s Woodbine Beach that saw two people shot, one person stabbed, two others robbed at gunpoint and running street battles involving fireworks through Sunday evening.
-
Hydro Ottawa 'crushed' by storm: Another 2 to 4 days to restore power
The President and CEO of Hydro Ottawa says the local distribution network was 'crushed' by Saturday's storm and some people could be without power through the rest of the week.
-
Trudeau faces chants, pounding drums as he walks through crowd at Kamloops memorial
The prime minister made comments following a memorial gathering in Kamloops to mark one year since the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation announced the remains of up to 215 children were detected at a former school site.
Winnipeg
-
'A light of hope': first of three flights bringing Ukrainians lands in Winnipeg
Kseniia Zinenko stepped outside of the Winnipeg airport Monday evening after a nine-hour flight from Poland to Manitoba's capital city.
-
Manitoba man charged with manslaughter following deadly hotel assault
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP have charged a 30-year-old man with manslaughter following a fatal assault at a Thompson, Man., hotel.
-
Traffic delays expected with construction along Perimeter this week: province
The province is asking for people to be "patient and cautious" as construction is set to take over a portion of the Perimeter Highway this week.
Regina
-
New CBA rejected by CFL players: TSN report
A new collective bargaining agreement between the Canadian Football League (CFL) and Canadian Football League Players Association (CFLPA) has been turned down by the players, according to a TSN report.
-
Questions surround future by-election for Saskatoon Meeswasin
The seat currently held by the Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili will be up for grabs within six months of his resignation.
-
Canadian study finds link between air pollution and severity of COVID-19 infection
An extensive study of thousands of COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals found links between the severity of their infections and the levels of common air pollutants they experience.