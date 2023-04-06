Calgary N.W. U18 AAA Flames ready for takeoff against Okanagan Rockets in pacific regionals

The Calgary N.W. U18 AAA Flames will take on the Okanagan Rockets in the pacific regionals starting Friday night at Father David Bauer Arena.

The Flames got there by sweeping the St. Albert Raiders in the provincial final.

Seventeen-year-old defenceman Russ Demo says it was the biggest win of his young career.

"I won the provincials in Atom but it's a little better this time around, I would say," Demo said.

WANTING MORE

The Flames have been on quite a roll in the playoffs.

They knocked off the Royals and the Buffaloes before winning the provincial final.

Demo says that has left him wanting more and he has a chance to do that this weekend in the pacific regionals against the Rockets.

"They're going to be a good team. Like, they've earned their spot as well," the alternate captain said.

"They've got a lot of talent up front and a lot of forwards that can put the puck in the net, so we're going to watch some film and be prepared."

EXPECTING A PHYSICAL SERIES

The Flames are expecting a physical series against the Rockets.

Head coach Ben Sherven says his team will be ready for that and he's hoping home ice will be an advantage.

"They're a big team and they skate well," Sherven said.

"They've got four lines that can play, so for us, it's going to be taking advantage of our experience on the bigger ice that maybe they don't (have) and try to spread them out and reduce their ability to play that heavy game. I think that will be a key for us to create offence."

THIRST FOR THE NATIONALS

The winner of the pacific regionals will advance to play in Canada's Men's U18 National Club Championship from April 24 to 30 in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.

Flames captain Aidan Larose says that would be a dream come true.

"I think it would be such a cool (thing)," the 17-year-old said.

"It's a story of a lifetime, you know, playing in my third year of midget, coming back here and going to the national championship.

"That's something I can tell everybody for the rest of my life, so that's kind of where I'm at now."

All games in the pacific regionals will be played at Father David Bauer Arena.

The best-of-three series gets underway Friday at 6 p.m.

Game 2 goes Saturday with another 6 p.m. puck drop and Game 3, if necessary, will go Sunday at 1 p.m.