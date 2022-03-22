Calgary National Bank Challenger announces its first-ever women's pro event

The Calgary National Bank Challenger will now be a combined men's and women's professional tennis event, organizers announced Tuesday.

Slated for Nov. 6-13 at the Osten and Victor Alberta Tennis Centre,the tournament will be an ATP men's Challenger 80 event as well as a women's International Tennis Federation (ITF) $25,000 event.

It will also be the only combined professional indoor tennis tournament in Canada.

“We are excited to have a combined men's and women's pro event in Calgary. Hosting a women's event in Calgary is an important step toward providing more opportunities for females in the sport of tennis and supporting ATC's diversity and inclusion strategy,” said tournament director Danny Da Costa.

The addition of the women's event was possible through a donation from Calgarian and keen tennis player Robert Rivard and his family. Rivard is a retired lawyer and ATC member and director.

“The Women's ITF event will create great opportunities for young women to be inspired by the females playing in our event," he said.

"It is our hope that the Challenger will translate into more girls playing and enjoying the sport of tennis."

Concorde Entertainment Group will be the food and beverage partner for the event.

Ticket start at $15 per day and online sales begin April 4.