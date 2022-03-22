Calgary National Bank Challenger announces its first-ever women's pro event
The Calgary National Bank Challenger will now be a combined men's and women's professional tennis event, organizers announced Tuesday.
Slated for Nov. 6-13 at the Osten and Victor Alberta Tennis Centre,the tournament will be an ATP men's Challenger 80 event as well as a women's International Tennis Federation (ITF) $25,000 event.
It will also be the only combined professional indoor tennis tournament in Canada.
“We are excited to have a combined men's and women's pro event in Calgary. Hosting a women's event in Calgary is an important step toward providing more opportunities for females in the sport of tennis and supporting ATC's diversity and inclusion strategy,” said tournament director Danny Da Costa.
The addition of the women's event was possible through a donation from Calgarian and keen tennis player Robert Rivard and his family. Rivard is a retired lawyer and ATC member and director.
“The Women's ITF event will create great opportunities for young women to be inspired by the females playing in our event," he said.
"It is our hope that the Challenger will translate into more girls playing and enjoying the sport of tennis."
Concorde Entertainment Group will be the food and beverage partner for the event.
Ticket start at $15 per day and online sales begin April 4.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No, the Liberals and NDP didn't form a coalition. Here's why
Almost immediately after news of the Liberal-NDP confidence deal broke, opponents were calling it a 'coalition' government and suggesting the agreement usurps what Canadians voted for. CTVNews.ca breaks down what the difference is between a confidence-and-supply agreement and a coalition, and explores whether this move is out of step with the 2021 election results.
What exactly did the Liberals and NDP agree to?
The minority government Liberals and the NDP have agreed on 'Delivering for Canadians Now, A Supply and Confidence Agreement,' that will see Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remain in power until 2025. Here's a closer look at the terms of their agreement.
What the Liberal-NDP deal could mean for 'aggressive options' on defence spending
The prospects for a significant increase in Canadian defence spending in the coming federal budget looked a little less likely as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was set to head to Europe after announcing a stunning political deal with the New Democrats.
Canadians support more sanctions compared to war with Russia: survey
Canadians are more likely to support increasing economic sanctions compared to going to war with Russia, according to a new public opinion poll commissioned by CTV News.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
'No mercy': Mariupol bombing compared to Nazi war crimes
The president of Poland compared Russia's attacks on Ukraine to Nazi forces during World War II, saying Tuesday that besieged Mariupol looks like Warsaw in 1944 after the Germans bombed houses and killed civilians 'with no mercy at all.'
NEW | A socially progressive, economically centrist Conservative Party would make it more appealing: poll
Recent polling from Nanos Research shows Canadians believe a more socially progressive and economically centrist Conservative Party would make it more appealing.
Protesters in Jamaica spurn royals ahead of Prince William, Duchess Kate visit
Protesters in Jamaica raised their fists Tuesday as they donned T-shirts emblazoned with a pair of shackled Black wrists surrounded by the phrases 'Seh Yuh Sorry!' and 'Apologize now!' as they demonstrated just hours before the official visit of Prince William and Kate.
OPINION | Don Martin: The result of the Liberal majority rule agreement: Justin won. Jagmeet 0.
The not-quite-a-coalition deal is, first and foremost, a smart power preservation move by Prime Minister Trudeau, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Edmonton
-
Mandatory mask bylaw up for debate again at Edmonton City Hall
Edmontonians may have to start masking up in more places again, with a new bylaw on the agenda at city hall on Tuesday.
-
Edmonton MLA admits to using premier's birth date to hack Alta. COVID-19 records system
Edmonton-South MLA Thomas Dang says he used Alberta's premier's birth date to access the province's COVID-19 vaccination website in September to prove the government had "failed to implement the most basic security protocols."
-
NFT book written by Edmonton author is now available to read at Edmonton Public Library
Edmonton author Todd Babiak’s book The Daughters of Walsingham was sold as a NFT and is now available to read through the Edmonton Public Library.
Vancouver
-
Guilty pleas entered in killing of New Westminster woman
Guilty pleas were entered in New Westminster court Tuesday morning in connection with the death of a local woman whose burned body was found in a Burnaby park last year.
-
Kamloops, B.C., teen wows 'American Idol' judges with backflip, then song
A B.C. teenager is headed to Hollywood following a successful audition for 'American Idol.'
-
Fires reported at Langley, B.C., home twice in 1 day
Emergency crews were called to a vacant home in Langley after it caught on fire twice in one day.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 16 new COVID-19-related deaths, including two people in their 40s
Health officials in New Brunswick reported 16 more deaths related to COVID-19, including two people in their 40s, on Tuesday.
-
New COVID-19 reality: Nova Scotians adjust to eased restrictions
A new COVID-19 reality is setting in for Nova Scotia. Restrictions have been eased dramatically and masking for the most part is no longer required, but many are still wearing masks as this period of adjustment continues.
-
N.B. projects modest $35.2-million surplus; budget focuses on housing, healthcare and tax relief
The Blaine Higgs’ government’s fourth budget is focused on housing, healthcare and some tax relief for low-income earners, with COVID-19 costs now being absorbed into department operations.
Vancouver Island
-
Parents criticize teacher for reading racial slur to kids at B.C. middle school
A West Shore, B.C., mother says she was appalled when she heard that a teacher in her daughter's school district read a racial slur aloud in class during Black History Month.
-
NEW
NEW | Esquimalt rejects Victoria police request for more funding
Councillors for the Township of Esquimalt have voted down supplemental budget requests from the Victoria Police Department, saying the municipality already pays disproportionately more for policing than it gets in return.
-
B.C. allocates more than $8 million to boost legal-aid services
The provincial government is investing another $8.19 million in legal aid in British Columbia, filling what it says are gaps in service.
Toronto
-
Ontario announces new process for how people will register their car
The Ontario government has announced changes to how new vehicles will be registered when people purchase a car.
-
Surgical delays due to COVID-19 could lead to shorter life spans for cancer patients: study
Longer wait times due to the slowdowns of cancer surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ontario will likely lead to decreased long-term survival for many patients with cancer, a new study has found.
-
Justin Bieber collaborates with Toronto Maple Leafs to create newest alternate team jersey
Canadian popstar Justin Bieber has collaborated with the Toronto Maple Leafs to create a new alternate jersey for the team ahead of the 'Next Generation' game.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec spring budget includes $500 payment to adult residents
Quebec adults earning $100,000 or less will receive a one-time payment this year of $500 to offset the impact of inflation.
-
Here are the highlights of Quebec's spring budget
Quebec tabled its budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Tuesday. Here are the highlights of the budget presented by Finance Minister Eric Girard:
-
Pandemic expected to cost Quebec government $24.1 billion, finance ministry says
The cost of the pandemic could increase with future waves of COVID-19, according to estimates from the Quebec Ministry of Finance contained in the budget unveiled Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
COVID-19 wastewater signal on the rise in Ottawa
The COVID-19 viral signal in Ottawa’s wastewater is on the rise after hitting a 2022 low earlier this month.
-
Zexi Li to receive city builder award
Zexi Li, who became a symbol of Ottawa residents’ resistance to the Freedom Convoy, is being honoured at city hall.
-
Ottawa councillors want federal government to cover OC Transpo deficit
Councillors on Ottawa’s transit commission want the federal government to cover the cost of a major ridership deficit on OC Transpo due to public servants working from home.
Kitchener
-
One dead after small plane crashes in Brant County
Police have identified the deceased as John Bacon, 57, from Hamilton.
-
WRDSB chooses new name for former Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School
The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has chosen a new name for the former Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School.
-
Cambridge council votes down controversial warehouse project in Blair Village
A plan to build a one million-square-foot warehouse and logistics centre in Blair Village hit a speedbump at Cambridge city council on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
-
'This is coming together so fast': Saskatoon family prepares to welcome Ukrainian refugees
In as little as three weeks, a Saskatoon family will be expanding their household as they prepare to welcome Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion.
-
Fast-spreading Omicron sub-variant BA.2 taking hold in Sask.
The Omicron sub-variant BA.2 makes up 10 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan and is poised to take over as the new dominant strain, according to an expert.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspended driver nabbed for racing on Hwy. 69
A suspended driver from southern Ontario is facing a list of charges after being stopped for speeding on Highway 69 in French River, police say.
-
Possible freezing rain prompts northeastern weather alerts
Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for several communities in northeastern Ontario with a mix of freezing rain, ice pellets and snow expected Wednesday.
-
Nickel Belt MP welcomes deal with NDP
Nickel Belt MP Marc Serré said the Liberal Party's deal with the New Democrats will deliver the stable government most Canadians want.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba's surgical backlog continues to grow
Manitoba’s diagnostic and surgical backlog has grown to nearly 168,000 cases.
-
'More than we expected': Grizzly bear sightings have spiked in Manitoba since 1980: report
Grizzly bears are being spotted with more frequency in northern Manitoba, according to a new research.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 380 in Manitoba, no deaths reported Tuesday
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Manitoba dipped again on Tuesday.
Regina
-
'Canada's best kept secret': Film highlighting Sask. national park named finalist at Cannes World Film Festival
A Saskatchewan-made documentary is one of the finalists in the Cannes World Film Festival.
-
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
-
Sask. potash production, sales reach record highs in 2021
Saskatchewan set new records for potash production and sales in 2021.