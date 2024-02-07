Calgary National Bank Challenger set to celebrate fifth anniversary with October tourney

CALGARY
    Alberta’s largest indoor tennis tournament is returning for a fifth year in 2024.

    Tournament organizers announced Wednesday that the Calgary National Bank Challenger will be back at the Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre in Calgary between Oct. 13 and 20, 2024.

    Featuring many up-and-coming players along with a number of established stars from the ATP and WTA World Tour, it’s the largest international tennis tournament in Canada outside the National Bank Open.

    The October dates are a change from 2023, when the event was played in early November.

    “We believe our new date better positions us on the international and national tournament calendar and will help attract an even stronger player field," said tournament director Danny Da Costa, in a release.

    The 2024 event will be an ATP Challenger 75 and ITF Women’s Pro Circuit 75 event.

    The tournament is rated highly among players, coaches and ATP Challenger officials. Organizers say the 31,112 spectators who attended the 2023 event generated around $3.67 million in activity for Calgary.

    Tickets for the fifth anniversary of the Calgary National Bank Challenger go on sale Feb. 13, with early-bird pricing starting April 1.

