Calgary near-seasonal this weekend

As of 6 a.m., Calgary reached a minimum temperature of 0.6 C. The frost advisories for the area have dropped off, and Calgary has rebounded – using that word lightly, here – to 0.8 C.

In spite of the chilly start, expectations have improved drastically for the next couple of days; the ridge of high pressure that is wheeling out the sun for the day is looking even stronger.

With that, southerly and southeasterly wind gusts today will likely top just above 40 km/h, then calm tomorrow as a system tries swinging by. Previously, the cloud layer from this system had an alignment to cool us off, somewhat, in spite of only an extra touch of wind. Fair weather now is fair game for us for the first day of fall!

The first weekend of fall was always in good shape, and that trend continues.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: clear, low 7 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: clear, low 9 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: clear, low 10 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: clear, low 6 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: clear, low 10 C

