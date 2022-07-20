Calgary neighbourhood installs 1966 typewriter for community love letters

Writing to someone in 2022 usually involves a screen and your thumbs, but in Calgary's Inglewood neighbourhood, there's an initiative to try communicating the old-fashioned way.

The community's business improvement association has restored a 1966 Remington Fleetwing typewriter and set it up in a tiny garden for public use.

Passersby are invited to type out a poem, letter or whatever comes to mind.

The objective is to slow down and appreciate communication and the written word.

Organizers said the response has been positive.

"There was a couple from Colombia," said Inglewood BIA spokesperson Rebecca O'Brien. "The husband wrote a beautiful love letter to his wife in both English and Spanish. It was her birthday. They were giggling away out here.

"One young fellow came by and he sat down for an hour and wrote an anonymous love letter," she added. "He was just so thoughtful."

"And a bunch of teenage boys," she added, "just had a grand old time experimenting with it, you should seen what they left. That was fun."

O'Brien said the typewriter will be put out every day as long as there's interest in using it.