Calgary no longer has the largest unemployment numbers in Canada

Calgary's unemployment rate isn’t the highest in the country any more.

Statistics Canada released its April 2023 Labour Force Survey on Friday, which showed Calgary's unemployment rate dipping to 6.4 per cent. This, as the jobless rate in Windsor, Ont. soared a whole percentage point to settle at 6.7 per cent.

While Calgary no longer holds the dubious honour of having the largest jobless rate in the country, it still has the highest one in the province.

In Edmonton, the unemployment rate increased slightly to 5.7 per cent in April from 5.4 per cent in March.

Meanwhile, in Lethbridge, unemployment rose to 4.9 per cent from 4.7 per cent the month prior

Provincially, unemployment increased by two percentage points to sit at 5.9 per cent in April.

The national unemployment rate was five per cent, unchanged since December 2022.