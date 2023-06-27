Calgary non-profit The Mustard Seed desperately needs towels
Officials with The Mustard Seed are asking Calgarians to donate gently-used towels, saying their supply is dwindling.
The local non-profit organization supplies guests at its Foothills Shelter with clean towels when they shower.
"Due to high shelter usage, we are running low, and need the community's support to be able to provide this service, essential to our guests' dignity," said spokesperson Andrew Millar in a news release.
If you have new or clean and gently-used towels you wish to donate, there are three places where you can do so:
Downtown Community Impact Centre
- 102 11 Avenue S.E.
- Open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. seven days a week
Foothills Shelter
- 7025 44 Street S.E.
- Open from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. seven days a week
Resource Sorting Centre
- Bay 27, 4216 - 54 Avenue S.E.
- Open from 1 – 4 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday.
For more information on The Mustard Seed, you can visit its website.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada inflation: Here's what will cost you more at the grocery store
A slight overall reduction in the rate of inflation did not impact grocery prices in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada shows. Here's which foods are still costing Canadians the most.
Feds announce new digital nomad strategy for foreign workers
Canada's minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship has introduced a digital talent attraction strategy that includes a digital nomad program, allowing more foreigners to work and live in Canada.
Pierre Poilievre to PM Trudeau: 'butt out' of New Brunswick's Policy 713
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should “butt out” of discussing New Brunswick’s policy on LGBTQ+ students in schools.
Health Canada recalls series of car seats manufactured in China, sold on Temu.com
Health Canada has issued recall notices for several children's car seats manufactured in China and sold online that it says have not been certified to meet Transport Canada safety regulations.
'Disappointing': McDavid no fan of NHL's move on themed jerseys after Pride refusals
Connor McDavid isn't a fan of the NHL's new policy on themed warm-up jerseys after the league decided last week teams won't wear special pre-game threads next season.
'I heard screaming': Teen helps save child from coyote attack in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg teenager’s brave actions are being applauded after he helped save a child from a coyote attack.
Here's where wildfire smoke is expected to affect air quality in Canada
Smoke from wildfires continue to impact Canadians from coast to coast. Here's where the smoke is headed and expected to affect air quality over the next few days.
Canada providing funds to Israeli institutions to improve earthquake warning system
Canada is turning to Israel for help upgrading its emergency response infrastructure. On Tuesday, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson revealed the federal government is providing funding to Tel Aviv University, with the goal of improving Canada’s Earthquake Early Warning systems.
Grocery prices: From more options to better deals, here are key takeaways from the Competition Bureau report
Here are the key takeaways and recommendations from a report calling on all levels of government to boost competition in the grocery industry, in a bid to lower prices for shoppers.
Edmonton
-
'We're gonna lose some players,' Oilers GM says, but don't expect high-priced replacements
The Edmonton Oilers are undoubtedly in "win-now" mode; they're still working to re-sign two key players and a tight cap situation means some people may be moving on.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Groat Road crash
Speed is believed to be a factor in a motorcycle crash on Groat Road Monday evening, Edmonton police say.
-
Alberta marks deadliest month for overdose deaths in April
More people died in Alberta of a toxic drug overdose in April than in any single month on record, according to the most recent government data.
Vancouver
-
Fire breaks out at Vancouver restaurant
A fire broke out at a popular restaurant in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood Tuesday morning.
-
Canada providing funds to Israeli institutions to improve earthquake warning system
Canada is turning to Israel for help upgrading its emergency response infrastructure. On Tuesday, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson revealed the federal government is providing funding to Tel Aviv University, with the goal of improving Canada’s Earthquake Early Warning systems.
-
Sleeping man beaten with bat in downtown Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after a man who was sleeping outside was reportedly beaten with a bat in the city's downtown Monday morning.
Atlantic
-
Pierre Poilievre to PM Trudeau: 'butt out' of New Brunswick's Policy 713
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should “butt out” of discussing New Brunswick’s policy on LGBTQ+ students in schools.
-
New Brunswick's Higgs drops dissenters in cabinet shuffle amid party unrest
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has bounced two ministers from cabinet and added some new faces as he confronts turmoil within his Progressive Conservative caucus.
-
Carbon tax countdown: reprieve unlikely for big jump at the pumps
It seems unlikely Nova Scotians will be getting a last-minute reprieve from the federal carbon tax, set to take effect on Saturday
Vancouver Island
-
Death cap mushrooms emerge in Greater Victoria
A Greater Victoria municipality is warning residents that a highly toxic and potentially deadly mushroom is once again growing in the region.
-
Mounties seek theft suspects in the Comox Valley
Mounties are asking the public for help identifying two people suspected of stealing backpacks at a wharf in the Comox Valley.
-
Airline announces new non-stop flights between Victoria and Toronto
Porter Airlines is adding Victoria to its route network starting this summer, with direct flights between Toronto Pearson International Airport and Victoria International Airport.
Toronto
-
Funnel clouds, significant rainfall, deteriorating air quality anticipated across Toronto-area
Environment Canada is warning the public about heavy rainfall, funnel clouds and high levels of air pollution across the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday.
-
Olivia Chow requests to take office July 12, says first order of business is housing
Toronto mayor-elect Olivia Chow says she’s grateful Torontonians have put their faith in her to lead this city and is eager to get to work.
-
Olivia Chow's victory reflects Toronto's racial, gender and class diversity: observers
Political observers say Olivia Chow's victory in Toronto's mayoral byelection, which marks the first time a person of colour will lead the city, is a reflection of progress.
Montreal
-
Rain helps firefighters' efforts in Quebec, but not enough of it to extinguish flames
This week's rainfall likely won't be enough to extinguish the wildfires in northern Quebec, but the wet weather could give firefighters a chance to get ahead of the flames, officials said Tuesday.
-
Dragons' Den investor Vincent Guzzo arrested for criminal harassment
Businessman and TV personality Vincent Guzzo, 54, is facing charges of criminal harassment and breach of conditions after he was arrested in Laval on June 23, 2023.
-
Convicted sex offender at large, being sought by Montreal police
Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating a convicted sex offender who they say is unlawfully at large.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa airport to test feasibility of dedicated traveller lines
The Ottawa International Airport will soon have dedicated Verified Traveller screening lines as part of what the federal government is calling a pilot project.
-
Two men in life-threatening condition after being hit by lightning on golf course
Two men are in life-threatening condition after being hit by lightning on a golf course in Kanata on Monday.
-
D.J. Smith to return to Ottawa; Senators may deal DeBrincat: Dorion
D.J. Smith and his coaching staff will return to the Ottawa Senators next season, the team's general manager says. Pierre Dorion also says the team is exploring the possibility of trading Alex DeBrincat.
Kitchener
-
Ontario government to provide free training for future truck drivers
Doug ford appeared in Ayr on Tuesday to announce a $1.3 million investment in the trucking industry, hoping to help underrepresented job seekers.
-
Smoke from wildfires to affect air quality in southern Ontario
Environment Canada is warning “high levels of air pollution” will develop across a large swath of southern Ontario due to smoke from forest fires.
-
Green light given for development on former Schneiders meat plant in Kitchener
There's plenty of optimism surrounding the site of the former Schneiders meat plant in Kitchener.
Saskatoon
-
'If we can't trim our spending now, when can we': Saskatoon city councillor calls for hiring freeze
In his conversation with CTV News at Five's Matt Young, Ward 5 city councillor Randy Donauer explains why he believes the City of Saskatoon needs to freeze hiring and get ready to make some hard decisions.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Sask. RCMP to give update on 2006 grad party killing investigation
Saskatchewan RCMP is expected to provide an update on the investigation into the death of a 19-year-old at a high school party in Regina Beach, Sask. in 2006.
-
'She's scared': Sask. foster mom begs for stability for 7-year-old girl bounced between homes
A Saskatoon foster mom is questioning why a little girl was removed from her care and put in a group home.
Northern Ontario
-
Nearly 300K hectares burned in Ontario wildfires, extremely poor air quality continues
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Tuesday, June 27.
-
Hwy. 69 reopens after vehicle fire closes southbound lanes near Sudbury
Highway 69 fully reopened Tuesday afternoon after emergency responders dealt with a commercial vehicle fire.
-
Collision with moose leaves two people seriously injured near Sudbury
A vehicle and a moose collided just north of Sudbury on Monday night, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba town declares state of local emergency amid wildfire
A Manitoba town has declared a local state of emergency as a forest fire burns close to the community.
-
'I heard screaming': Teen helps save child from coyote attack in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg teenager’s brave actions are being applauded after he helped save a child from a coyote attack.
-
Brandon police chasing moose on the loose in the city
Brandon police and animal control are chasing a moose on the loose, taking a jaunt through the city.
Regina
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Sask. RCMP to give update on 2006 grad party killing investigation
Saskatchewan RCMP is expected to provide an update on the investigation into the death of a 19-year-old at a high school party in Regina Beach, Sask. in 2006.
-
Shared e-scooter program will officially launch in Regina tomorrow
Fans of e-scooters in Regina will get to see the program come to fruition as it is officially launching on Wednesday.
-
Lightning strike sparks Sask. oil tank fire
Fire crews from Stoughton, Sask. responded to an oil battery fire on Monday after a lightning strike ignited a blaze.