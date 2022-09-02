Calgary officers cleared in shooting of man wielding axe, sledgehammer: ASIRT

Two Calgary police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting of a man armed with an axe and sledgehammer outside a Mayland Heights home almost five years ago.

The shooting, which saw the suspect hit by five bullets, happened on Sept. 20, 2017.

Police were initially called to a home in the 900 block of 17A Street N.E. after the suspect got into a physical argument with his wife and her father.

He left the home before officers arrived, but the man's wife texted him, telling him that the police were looking for him, that he was going to be charged with assault and that he should turn himself in.

A short time later, police located the suspect inside the detached garage of a friend's home, in the 500 block of Markerville Road N.E.

Three police officers approached the garage and began speaking with the man from outside, asking him to come out and surrender himself peacefully.

Eventually, the suspect left the garage with a sledgehammer/axe (one side was a hammer, the other an axe) in one hand and a hammer in the other, and began advancing toward an officer.

Police used a Taser to try to subdue the suspect, but it didn't work and he continued advancing toward the officer, at which time two officers opened fire on him.

In total, eight rounds were fired; five hit the suspect and three hit the garage.

The bullets wounded the man's right and left forearm, right thigh and back.

On Friday, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) released the results of an investigation into the shooting, saying officers did not use more force than was necessary.

The investigation included an interview with the suspect, who admitted he said something to the effect of "f—k you guys, shoot me" to the officers upon exiting the garage with weapons in hand.

Though the man said he didn't advance toward the officer, a witness watching from the window of the home said he took two "big steps, very fast" and "threw himself" at them.

Ultimately, ASIRT found there was no evidence to suggest the officers were acting in an unlawful or unreasonable way, and that the use of force was "necessary and reasonable in all of the circumstances."

CALGARY POLICE OFFICERS CLEARED IN 2018 ARREST

On Friday, ASIRT also released a report into the arrest of a man who said he was injured in the process, clearing the two Calgary police officers of any wrongdoing.

The arrest happened on 52nd Street S.E. on May 17, 2018.

Police had started following a vehicle after noticing it had an expired registration sticker, but said the vehicle sped off when the driver – who had a warrant out for his arrest – noticed them.

The officers didn't pursue the vehicle, which was driving dangerously, but later approached it as it stopped ahead of Memorial Drive.

The driver was arrested, as was a passenger in the back of the vehicle.

The man who said he was injured during his arrest was in the vehicle's passenger seat.

An officer opened his door and pulled him out by his right arm, forcing him to the ground.

ASIRT noted the man didn't appear to be "actively resisting," just "moving slowly" but said force was used in order to get control of both of his arms so he could be placed in handcuffs.

The man said he didn't struggle against the officer, but had an injured shoulder and that his arm didn't move the way officers wanted it to.

The report notes it took approximately 22 seconds from the time the man was removed from the vehicle to the time handcuffs were placed on him. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

ASIRT found though the man was "not resisting in an substantial way" officers used force to arrest him during the "high-risk situation" aggravating his old injury.

"These uses of force were proportionate, necessary, and reasonable in the dynamic situation presented that day," said ASIRT. "As a result, there are no reasonable grounds to believe an offence was committed, and no charges will be laid."