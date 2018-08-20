Environment Canada has lifted its special air quality advisory for the City of Calgary but smoke from the British Columbia wildfires continues to negatively impact air quality and has Calgary on pace to shatter the city’s record for annual smoke hours.

Calgary’s record for ‘smoke hours’ is currently 321 hours, a mark set in 2017, and the city is set to eclipse that record by 7:00 p.m. Monday.

Smoke from the more than 540 active wildfires continues to impact highway and air travel. The current fires have damaged more than 600,000 hectares of land and the estimated cost of the firefighting effort has reached the $260 million mark.

Smoke from the fires recently reached Ontario’s western edge. A cold front has shifted wind direction and smoke from the British Columbia wildfires is now shifting stateside.

As of Monday morning, Environment Canada considered Calgary's air quality to be at a 4, moderate risk, on the air quality health index.