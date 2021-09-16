Calgary opens new downtown safety hub on Stephen Avenue
It's hoped a new safety hub in the heart of downtown Calgary will help area residents and those working in core feel safer.
The Stephen Avenue Safety Hub, located in the 200 block of 8 Avenue S.W., will house officers from the Calgary Police Service (CPS), Calgary Transit and Calgary Community Standards (bylaw).
The City of Calgary says the new facility will help the organizations work together to better support the people and businesses in the area.
"The hub will not be a traditional community station, rather, it will allow officers to have a dedicated space for report writing, multi-service collaboration, storage of equipment and restroom facilities," a news release said.
The hub is a two-year pilot project and the space it's located in has been provided rent-free for a year by Slate Asset Management and the Calgary Downtown Association.
City Council has approved $2.5 million over two years for downtown safety initiatives, including the operation of the hub.
“Over the past few years, we have been open to the conversation of a police facility returning to the core," Dist. 1 Insp. Clare Smart said. "However, the costs have been prohibitive."
"As a result, there had not been a feasible option for immediate consideration until we were presented with this generous opportunity.
“This facility will open doors to new possibilities, stronger partnerships and more community engagement.”
Chief bylaw officer Ryan Pleckaitis said safety in downtown Calgary has always been a top priority for Calgary Community Standards.
“The Stephen Avenue Safety Hub supports this priority by increasing presence of uniformed officers, providing an enhanced sense of safety and security for citizens and business in the area which contributes to the vibrancy of the downtown core,” Pleckaitis said.
Calgary Transit, meanwhile, said the space will allow transit officers to respond quickly to downtown CTrain stations, which are just a few blocks away.
Jennifer Rempel, GM of the Calgary Downtown Association, said the hub will be an important part of the organizations continual work to ensure downtown is safe.
“We’re very proud to be a partner in this innovative collaborative effort to make downtown safety a priority,” Rempel said.
