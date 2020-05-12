CALGARY -- A community organization that helps people with developmental disabilities is trying to get its hands on more personal protective equipment, including gowns.

"We have to comply with the same regulations as long-term care facilities," said L'Arche Calgary executive director Robyn Jackson.

"A month ago, we were in pretty dire need of PPE, we were not equipped to adapt to the new regulations around that."

L’Arche has 32 people in its community, 19 of whom live in one of the five residential care homes it operates.

While the province has stepped up in supplying face masks for employees, Jackson said gowns are not included in the PPE supplied to service providers and the organization wants that additional protection in case they have an outbreak at one of their facilities.

To date, Jackson says none of its residents or community members have tested positive for coronavirus, but their small PPE stockpile would disappear if a case were to appear.

"We go through about four masks per person per day," said Jackson. "If we do get an outbreak in one of our homes, we will go through this pretty quickly."

According to a spokesperson for Rajan Sawhney, minister of community and social services, PPE supplies are being distributed according to guidelines established by Alberta Health based on the advice of the chief medical officer of health.

"For most settings masks are the recommended PPE for people entering homes to provide care to persons with disabilities," they said,

Jackson says L'Arche is still sourcing their own cleaning supplies, gloves and gowns.

Relying on the kindness of Calgarians and volunteers has helped L'Arche get by so far.

"A volunteer who took a bed sheet and a pair of socks and created a gown for us which is fantastic," said Jackson.

The organization helps people who have intellectual challenges navigate life and provides support with access to employment, recreational activities and volunteer opportunities.

"What was really lost was the ability to connect with the broader community," said Jackson.

"That’s really challenging for people with developmental disabilities who are often very marginalized and isolated anyway, so in a COVID-19 environment, the isolation is that much more impacted."