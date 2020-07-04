CALGARY -- Two Calgarians are facing charges after they were arrested trying to flee the scene of a break-and-enter in rural Alberta earlier this week.

Three Hills RCMP say they were called to the scene at 7:30 a.m. on June 28 when a witness reported two suspicious individuals at a lease site near Huxley, Alta.

The suspects had noticed they had been seen and attempted to flee, but their vehicle got stuck in a field.

RCMP officers moved in and arrested a man and a woman without further incident.

A search of the suspects' van discovered copper wire, more than $10,000 worth of electronic equipment belonging to the lease site, tools, mountain bikes and numerous other items, all believed to be stolen.

Daniel Douglas Weston, 37, of Calgary, is charged with seven offences, including:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Theft over $5,000

Break and enter

Mischief over $5,000

Operate motor vehicle while prohibited

Margaret Kimberley Hunter, 19, of Calgary is charged with eight offences, including:

Break and enter

Theft over $5,000

Mischief over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Three counts of failure to comply with release order

Weston was remanded into custody and had a court hearing Friday while Hunter was released on cash bail and is due in Three Hills provincial court on Aug. 14.

Huxley is located approximately 150 km northeast of Calgary.