Advertisement
Calgary News | Local Breaking | CTV News Calgary
Calgary pair arrested after attempted theft at oil lease site
Two Calgarians were arrested on June 28 following a break-and-enter at an oil lease site in Huxley, Alta. (File)
CALGARY -- Two Calgarians are facing charges after they were arrested trying to flee the scene of a break-and-enter in rural Alberta earlier this week.
Three Hills RCMP say they were called to the scene at 7:30 a.m. on June 28 when a witness reported two suspicious individuals at a lease site near Huxley, Alta.
The suspects had noticed they had been seen and attempted to flee, but their vehicle got stuck in a field.
RCMP officers moved in and arrested a man and a woman without further incident.
A search of the suspects' van discovered copper wire, more than $10,000 worth of electronic equipment belonging to the lease site, tools, mountain bikes and numerous other items, all believed to be stolen.
Daniel Douglas Weston, 37, of Calgary, is charged with seven offences, including:
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Theft over $5,000
- Break and enter
- Mischief over $5,000
- Operate motor vehicle while prohibited
Margaret Kimberley Hunter, 19, of Calgary is charged with eight offences, including:
- Break and enter
- Theft over $5,000
- Mischief over $5,000
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Three counts of failure to comply with release order
Weston was remanded into custody and had a court hearing Friday while Hunter was released on cash bail and is due in Three Hills provincial court on Aug. 14.
Huxley is located approximately 150 km northeast of Calgary.