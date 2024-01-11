Calgary panel to provide downtown safety recommendations

A few ideas from a public safety committee will be presented to the City of Calgary on Thursday, which tasked them with finding solutions to address addictions issues, housing concerns and crime.

In September, the Downtown Safety Leadership Table met to identify gaps in public safety and make recommendations.

One of the panel co-chairs, Heather Morley with Inn from the Cold, told CTV News the team is aiming for recommendations centred on compassionate intervention.

The group has been meeting bi-weekly with different stakeholders ranging from first responders, businesses and those with lived experiences on the street.

To deal with on-going safety concerns, the city has added an additional downtown outreach and crisis response team, transit improvements like safety hubs with more police and peace officers and brighter lights at LRT platforms.

Last year, the province deployed dozens of sheriffs to the downtown core as part of a pilot project ending in the summer.

In December 2023, the province announced it will fund 50 new police officers in Calgary to patrol high-crime areas and boost safety.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) says recruiting has already started, with the first half of the new members arriving in January and the second half later this year.

The meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Calgary Downtown Association.