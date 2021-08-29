CALGARY -- Calgary's own Stefan Daniel has won the bronze medal for Canada despite grueling conditions on the course in Tokyo.

Daniel, 24, completed the para-triathlon PTS5 event in a time of 59 minutes and 22 seconds.

The race included a 750-metre swim, 20-kilometre bike ride and a five-kilometre run, all of which took place in extreme heat.

Daniel won silver in the same event at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Canada has earned 11 medals in the competition so far.