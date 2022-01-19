Calgary paramedics rush girl to hospital after being hit by vehicle
Calgary police investigate after a girl was hit by a vehicle in Erin Woods on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
Calgary EMS officials say a young girl was injured on Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in the community of Erin Woods.
Emergency crews were called to Erin Woods Boulevard S.E. near 36th Street S.E. at around 8:10 a.m. for reports that a pedestrian had been hit.
EMS say paramedics transported a female youth to the Alberta Children's Hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.