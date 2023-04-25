Calgary parents rush to find alternative child care as charter school hub set to take over building

Some Calgary parents are rushing to find alternative child care after discovering their local daycare could soon close.

Cecilia Chen's two daughters, ages three and six, have been attending Kids & Company in the SMART Technologies building since they were 11 months old.

"The facility has done such a great job. Very, very high-quality education," she said.

Cecilia Chen's daughters have attended Kids & Company for years.

So, Chen was devastated to find out the daycare could close in mid-August.

The Alberta government announced it has purchased the SMART Tech building near the University of Calgary to house a charter school hub with room for 2,000 students.

"The building will be renovated and leased to a not-for-profit society representing the Calgary charter schools association located at the hub, and renovated by them for use as a school facility," Alberta Education said in a statement.

The daycare sent a letter to its roughly 100 families last week, saying in the event it can no longer operate in the space, it will accommodate all children and educators at other Kids & Company locations.

For Chen, it would mean going from walking distance to a 30-minute drive.

"That's just added inconvenience for us during busy working days," she said.

"It's very, very hard for us to rejig all this routine that we have done over six years."

Kristina Brache, another parent, says wait lists for other daycares in the area range from one to four years.

"So, if you have two kids like I do, trying to get into another daycare centre, it's going to be a long time before those children get in," she said.

"Parents are scrambling to find quality daycare, especially quality daycare that's affordable, and this place was."

Kristina Brache says wait lists to get into other daycares in the area are long.

Kids & Company subleases its space from SMART Tech.

Smart Tech would not speak with CTV News, but did say to Postmedia it told tenants it would no longer have a space for them, but was working with the daycare to find a new location nearby.

Parents want the government to step in and allow the daycare to stay.

"Otherwise, us as parents, we don't have a choice. We won't be able to work. We can't find other daycare accommodations this quickly," Brache said.

Chen added, "I just want people to work together to figure this thing out and make sure we can take care of those kids."

Alberta Education confirmed it finalized the purchase this month, saying only SMART Tech may remain in a small section of the building until next April and the charter schools will open in September.

Kids & Company did not respond to CTV News' request for comment.