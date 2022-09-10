Calgary Parkinson's Superwalk raises money for disease research and advocacy
Calgarians gathered on Saint Patrick's Island Saturday morning to shine a light on a fast-growing neurological disease.
There are roughly 100,000 Canadians living with Parkinson's disease, yet some still believe it's under-represented and researched.
"Support from people is what we need," Ben Smith told CTV News. "It's important we let everyone know more about this disease so they can watch for the symptoms."
Smith is the organizer of Calgary's Parkinson's Superwalk, a chance to raise money for disease analysis and advocacy.
About 150 people showed up Saturday to walk a loop on the island, raising more than $20,000.
"With the support I've had from my family and friends, it's made it pretty easy," Smith said.
University of Calgary neurologist Gabriel Amorelli says he believes a diagnosis is no longer a death sentence.
"There's a lot of investment and force and interest in changing the way these families live," he said.
The message from both men: talk to your doctor immediately if you're experiencing any symptoms. Early diagnosis can be key.
