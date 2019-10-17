CALGARY – City of Calgary crews will be departing for Manitoba Friday to assist the ongoing cleanup effort in Winnipeg following last week's snowstorm.

Staff with Calgary Parks will bring aerial trucks and chippers to the Manitoba capital to bolster the emergency removal of trees and branches. The Oct. 11 storm downed trees, caused power outages and prompted transportation closures.

The Province of Manitoba has declared a state of emergency and the City of Winnipeg activated its emergency operations centre.

Winnipeg's autumn storm was reminiscent of a similar late summer storm, since dubbed Snowtember, that blasted Calgary five years ago, damaging more than a million trees.

"In 2014 we were very grateful for the assistance from other cities," said Todd Reichardt, City of Calgary's urban forestry manager in a statement released Thursday. "We know firsthand how an event of this magnitude can impact the lives of citizens, and we're privileged to be in a position where we can provide support and share our learnings to help Winnipeg optimize their response and recovery."

According to City of Calgary officials, all of the costs associated with sending city staff and equipment to Winnipeg will be covered by the City of Winnipeg.