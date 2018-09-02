A bridge to St. Patrick’s Island in Calgary has been reopened to pedestrians after it was closed down in mid-August.

The four-year-old bridge was closed down on August 17 after a passerby noticed a 12 centimetre crack at a cross-strut connection.

The pathway that spans the Bow River and connects Bridgeland and the East Village was shut down in the interest of public safety.

It was expected to remain closed throughout the Labour Day long weekend, but crews managed to finish the work early.

The repair work cost between $20,000 and $30,000.