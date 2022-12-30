Calgary performing arts community mourns passing of sound director Jack Jamieson

Jack Jamieson was the sound director of Jack Singer Hall for 34 years. (Photo: Twitter@yycARTS) Jack Jamieson was the sound director of Jack Singer Hall for 34 years. (Photo: Twitter@yycARTS)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina