CALGARY -- A Calgary man has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in connection with an investigation into disturbing behaviour during a young child's private piano lesson.

Darrin Colby Hogue was charged after the mother of a five-year-old girl came forward in the winter of 2018 to report the piano teacher showed the little girl explicit images during a private lesson in the family's home in northwest Calgary.

Hogue pleaded guilty to making child pornography, accessing child pornography and invitation to sexual touching.