Calgary piano teacher sentenced for showing pornography to young girl during lesson
Undated image of piano teacher Darrin Hogue who received a 4.5 year prison sentence after pleading guilty to invitation to sexual touching and child pornography-related charges (kijiji.ca)
CALGARY -- A Calgary man has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in connection with an investigation into disturbing behaviour during a young child's private piano lesson.
Darrin Colby Hogue was charged after the mother of a five-year-old girl came forward in the winter of 2018 to report the piano teacher showed the little girl explicit images during a private lesson in the family's home in northwest Calgary.
Hogue pleaded guilty to making child pornography, accessing child pornography and invitation to sexual touching.