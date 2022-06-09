Calgary playwright Cheryl Foggo explores Amber Valley in Lunchbox Theatre revival of Heaven
Calgary playwright Cheryl Foggo's drama Heaven opened Thursday at Lunchbox Theatre, while her drama John Ware Reimagined opens in September at the Blyth Festival in southern Ontario. Foggo spoke to CTV News about Heaven, which was originally produced at Lunchbox in 2001.
Q: What was the genesis of Heaven?
Johanne Deleeuw was the AD (artistic director) of Lunchbox in 2000 and encouraged me to write for Stage One, their play development series.
My New Year's resolution that year was to say yes to new opportunities even if they scared me, so although I was intimidated by the idea of writing for the stage, I honoured the commitment to myself. I had never seen a play that featured a story from the Black migration of 1910 to the prairies, so I chose to set my story in Amber Valley, the largest and best known of the five Black communities that were created from that migration. Heaven was produced in Lunchbox’s 2001 season.
Q. How familiar were you with the history of that community?
Although the story is set in Amber Valley and draws upon events I heard of from the elders, it is not about any actual person or event. It’s a fiction. I am a descendant of the Maidstone, Saskatchewan piece of the migration, but when I was growing up in Calgary most of the elders in my Black community were from Amber Valley. I felt very close to them. I visited Amber Valley a couple of times as a child and twice again as an adult, after the community of Black residents had dispersed. But I was very familiar with the history of that community because the Black migration of 1910 is my own history.
Q. How do you as a storyteller deal with the stories of people underrepresented (or worse, deliberately ignored) by history? Particularly women of colour. How do you find those voices?
I try to approach the stories that have been left out of the books with as much love, care and respect as I can muster. My approach has to adapt, depending on the medium and the genre. Non-fiction, of course, requires a different level of intensity in the research phase. But even for a fictional character like Charlotte, I still do a type of research. I create a world for her. I know her cousins, I know her scars, I know the music she likes.
I find it particularly gratifying to write for and about Black women, perhaps especially in my theatre work. For one thing, there are treasure chests of stories of Black women buried everywhere, waiting to be excavated. For another thing, there are so many brilliant Black women actors and I love to see them work. And finally, writing for and about Black women feels natural, since I am one!
Q. How does baseball figure in to Heaven?
In the real Amber Valley, pretty well everyone played baseball. At one of the reunions I attended as an adult, I watched a woman twice my age go up to bat. I was thinking “Be careful, you’re old!” But she hit that ball so hard and got around the bases with no fuss. The muscle memory of her baseball playing youth was present and ready to be called back into service. People played baseball for fun, but the teams were also ambassadors for the community. Baseball was community building and it was outreach. In the timeframe and situation I’ve created for Heaven, Ezra recognizes that organized baseball can be a tool to keep the young people from moving away. And Charlotte recognizes that participating in the life of the team brings her into community and keeps her in proximity to Ezra.
Q. Are you a baseball fan? What team?
I love watching kids play baseball and I loved playing when I was a kid. But for some reason I’ve never developed a strong affinity for professional baseball. I think that’s because my favourite part of a professional baseball game is when the batter hits it far, but not out of the park, and has to run full out trying to make it home. That doesn’t happen very often. I watched on TV quite a bit way back when Fergie Jenkins played for the Chicago Cubs. I knew he was Canadian, but didn’t realize until much later that he was from Chatham, one of the historic Black Ontario communities.
Q. What do you hope audiences take away from Heaven?
I hope audiences walk out of the theatre smiling because they have been entertained. I hope their knowledge of Black presence on the Prairies is deepened.
Q. Is this production different from the 2001 one? How?
This production is very different from the original! It’s more theatrical. And it’s different from the production at the Citadel last summer. Each production has had its own golden moments. I’ve loved revisiting these characters and I made a few small tweaks to the script. I love actors and directors and designers and stage managers and what they find and create from my words. I’m not being facetious when I say theatre artists are some of the smartest people I know.
