CALGARY -- When I did weather for Jesse & JD on CJAY92 this morning, I avoided using numbers entirely, at their request. Today became "downright frigid," but tomorrow and Friday rose to "rather cold, but not quite frigid."

That's the trend we're banking on.

I dare you to have "a case of the Mondays" with the forecast that lies ahead!

The polar low responsible for this cold spell has extended westward to align with the deeper trough rolling across the northern US. Gradually, it will be chipped at by the jet stream, which will occupy its southern face. Bottom line: We will slowly improve into next week.

Today, wind chill values in and around Calgary will limit our time outdoors to less than ten minutes before frostbite can set in on extremities and exposed skin. It's another great day inside. The other ongoing cool-day element is snow. We may see some errant, scattered flurries once again.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly sunny, scattered flurries

Daytime high: -26 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -31 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy, scattered flurries

Daytime high: -21 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low -28 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -21 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -26 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -14 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -19 C

Monday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -6 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low -9 C

Our weather photos for the day come in from Crystal and Melynne:

Crystal is thrilled to see the return of all the bunnies down on the farm:

And Melynne is getting in on the Mpemba effect! The Mpemba effect is a theory that states that hot water evaporates quicker than cool water. Nifty.

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me here! Kevin Stanfield