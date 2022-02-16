Calgary plunges next week; west wind tomorrow
I'm still waiting to see further numbers, but yesterday's modeling – even out to 11 p.m, last night – fell well short of actual snowfall. The rolling of this band against the foothills provided far more uplift than expected, strengthening snow bands across regions east of the Rockies and blowing projections out of the water.
The airport reported 12 centimetres of snow, over seven cm of which fell before midnight in sub-1 km visibility. Which is to say – heavy snowfall for a fair two hours. The only site in as of this writing on CoCoRaHS has 10.2 cm down in High River by 4:30. Our pic of the day has more, too.
Today, we're in the throes of the third system – this one is building out of the Peace River Valley and streaking across central Saskatchewan. When it crosses that boundary tomorrow, it will pull westerly wind off of the Rockies and do its part to melt this hefty new snow layer. Gusts will likely exceed 60 km/h in the morning as part of the warming progression. This system will carry on, affecting the snow-stricken Manitoba Friday; when it does, our conditions stagnate, somewhat, though we should find our way above the freezing mark.
West wind returns Saturday, but the drop in temperature that comes Saturday evening will plunge us into another couple centimetres of snow and a double-digit negative high. That trend will carry into the work-week.
YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:
Today
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: -2 C
- Evening: mainly cloudy, low -7 C
Thursday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 6 C
- Evening: flurries, low -1 C
Friday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 4 C
- Evening: clear, low 5 C
Saturday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 8 C
- Evening: chance of flurries, low -13 C
Sunday
- Cloudy, flurries
- Daytime high: -13 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -19 C
Our pic of the day today was sent in at midnight in Evanston, where 11 cm had already come down.
You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over! We're also freshly minted on Instagram and waiting on a few approvals before daily posts pop up there: @CTVCalgaryWeather
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary plunges next week; west wind tomorrow
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police hand out leaflets warning downtown protesters to leave
Ottawa police have begun handing out leaflets to protesters downtown, warning them to leave the area or face criminal charges.
Conspiracy to commit murder charges laid in Coutts; Ottawa police ramp up warnings
Four people targeted in an early morning police raid this week in Coutts, Alta., face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, while Ottawa police have begun issuing warning letters to protesters in the capital.
Emergencies Act: 5 notable new powers enacted by the government
Late Tuesday night the federal government issued the regulations outlining in more detail what new powers are being enacted though the Emergencies Act aimed at ending the trucker convoy protests and blockades.
Trailer full of guns stolen from Peterborough, Ont. found; unclear if any firearms still missing
A trailer stolen in Peterborough, Ont. over the weekend has been recovered, along with a large quantity of firearms that were inside it.
Canada falls 2-0 to Sweden in Olympic men's hockey quarterfinals
Canada is heading home from the Olympics without a men's hockey medal for the first time in 16 years.
Hamelin becomes Canada's most decorated male Winter Olympian with 5,000m relay gold
Charles Hamelin became Canada's most decorated male Winter Olympian, helping Canada win gold in the men's 5,000-metre short-track speedskating relay on Wednesday.
UDPATED | Pandemic travel: Here's what experts say you need to know before you go
With the federal government relaxing some restrictive travel measures at the end of February, including the end of its current recommendation to avoid international tourism, some Canadians may now be looking for a winter getaway. Experts say planning ahead and purchasing COVID-19 travel insurance are crucial steps to avoid risks, headaches and unexpected fees.
Fully vaccinated travellers will need to take a rapid test before returning to Canada
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
Search continues in ocean off N.L. for 11 missing members of Spanish fishing crew
Search and rescue efforts are continuing Wednesday for the remaining 11 members of a Spanish fishing boat that sank in the North Atlantic Ocean Tuesday morning.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta announced 838 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of known active cases to 19,050.
-
Annual inflation rate tops 5 per cent for first time in 30 years
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation topped five per cent for the first time in more than 30 years.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cold today, but warmth returns tomorrow
Temperatures in the mid minus-teens early this morning as a bit of light snow pushes across the Edmonton region.
Vancouver
-
Anti-mandate protester targets students outside B.C. high school in racist tirade
RCMP in B.C.'s Okanagan are investigating after anti-mandate protesters targeted high school students in Oliver.
-
Vancouver SRO being torn down due to safety concerns
A single-room-occupancy hotel in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside that was expropriated in late 2020 by the city will be torn down due to safety concerns.
-
U.S. fisheries hindering B.C.'s ability to rebuild struggling salmon stocks: advocates
Significant numbers of salmon returning to spawn in British Columbia are being caught in southeast Alaskan fisheries, hindering Canada's efforts to preserve and rebuild stocks that are declining to historic lows, B.C. salmon advocates say.
Atlantic
-
N.B. announces 3 new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday; hospitalizations drop
New Brunswick reported three new COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday.
-
Man charged with attempted murder in Moncton shooting
A man is facing 10 charges, including attempted murder, after another man was shot in Moncton, N.B., last month.
-
Halifax-area dentist facing charges after being accused of assaulting patients
A 78-year-old dentist in the Halifax area is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a number of patients over several decades.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo man in hospital after fire in shed he was living in
One man was taken to hospital with burns to his legs and smoke inhalation injuries after a fire broke out inside the shed he was living in Tuesday in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Greater Victoria municipalities fall short on housing supply: report
As the population on southern Vancouver Island continues to grow, housing supply is not keeping up with demand and rents are going up.
-
Notorious B.C. drug smuggler wins early release from U.S. prison, returns to Canada
John Philip Stirling, 68, was freed from an Oregon prison after arguing successfully for an early release due to his difficulty controlling his diabetes while incarcerated.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Remains of Kandis Fitzpatrick found in Oshawa; convicted killer led police to remains
Durham police say they have recovered the remains of Kandis Fitzpatrick in Oshawa – a victim of convicted murderer Adam Strong.
-
Ontario logs 47 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to drop
Another 47 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Ontario as hospitalizations drop below 1,500.
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | 'It ain't over:' COVID-19 won't become an endemic until the world is vaccinated
On this week's episode of Life Unmasked, the team speaks with two experts, a professor of immunology and a special advisor with the World Health Organization, about when this pandemic will become endemic.
Montreal
-
Montreal teen charged with second-degree murder following death of Lucas Gaudet
Lucas Gaudet, 16, was stabbed during a confrontation near St. Thomas High School in Pointe-Claire last week and died two days later in hospital.
-
Hamelin becomes Canada's most decorated male Winter Olympian with 5,000m relay gold
Charles Hamelin became Canada's most decorated male Winter Olympian, helping Canada win gold in the men's 5,000-metre short-track speedskating relay on Wednesday.
-
Officers who shot Pierre Coriolan were trained for 'active shooter,' not a mental health crisis, coroner finds
Officers who shot Pierre Coriolan acted 'to quickly isolate and control the threatening person,' a Quebec coroner wrote after an inquest into the man's death. 'This training is still valid for an active shooter, but not for a person whose mental state is disturbed.'
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police hand out leaflets warning downtown protesters to leave
Ottawa police have begun handing out leaflets to protesters downtown, warning them to leave the area or face criminal charges.
-
Former Ottawa police chief 'failed miserably' to plan for occupation of downtown: retired police inspector
A retired Ottawa police inspector says the Ottawa Police Service and former Police Chief Peter Sloly made glaring errors in preparing the capital for the demonstration that has now occupied the downtown core for more than two weeks.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Special weather statement in effect for Ottawa
A mixed bag of winter weather is headed towards the capital, and periods of heavy rain and snow are expected over the next few days. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
Ontario logs 47 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to drop
Another 47 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Ontario as hospitalizations drop below 1,500.
-
Stranger allegedly hits woman's vehicle with metal pipe
A 21-year-old Cambridge man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly hit a woman’s vehicle with a metal pipe and assaulted a witness who tried to intervene in the incident.
-
Some local businesses will continue operating with COVID-19 restrictions after province lifts them
Several local business owners say they will continue to operate with public health restrictions even after the province removes them.
Saskatoon
-
Two Saskatoon libraries temporarily limit access while moving to a 'harassment-free environment'
Two Saskatoon libraries are moving to contactless service for the rest of the month.
-
Sask. Party takes longtime NDP stronghold in byelection
The Saskatchewan Party has snatched a seat held by the NDP for more than two decades.
-
Jennifer Jones takes star blanket presented in Saskatoon to Olympics
Just before Canada's Olympic women's curling team faced the U.S. on Tuesday, skip Jennifer Jones shared a photo of a "beautiful gift" from the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) that also made the trip to Bejing.
Northern Ontario
-
Social media videos depicting disrespect of the Indigenous experience provokes outrage
Social media posts showing young adults dancing with an Every Child Matters flag is sparking a response from the Sagamok Anishnawbek community in northern Ontario.
-
Two fatal crashes in the north in less than 24 hours
Highway 11 is closed between Matheson and Cochrane after a second fatal crash in northeastern Ontario in less than 24 hours, police say.
-
Greater Sudbury looking for school crossing guards
The City of Greater Sudbury is experiencing staffing shortages of school crossing guards and says some roadway crossings may be unattended in the future as a result.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | Emerson, Man. border blockade coming to an end
Those blocking the Emerson border crossing with be moving out Wednesday afternoon after the RCMP reached a resolution with the protesters.
-
'I cried every single day': Winnipeg family fed up with state of home care services in Manitoba
A Winnipeg family receiving home care is fed up over a lack of communication and intermittent care – forcing them to find another option paid for out of pocket.
-
'It's put a hurt on certain folks': Anticipated end to border blockade in Manitoba brings relief to trucking industry
The anticipated end to the border blockade is welcome news for some Manitoba industries.
Regina
-
RCMP renews plea for information about missing girl believed to be with father
Saskatchewan RCMP is renewing calls for information about the location of Sarah Jackson, a seven-year-old girl believed to be with her father.
-
Sask. Party takes longtime NDP stronghold in byelection
The Saskatchewan Party has snatched a seat held by the NDP for more than two decades.
-
Sask. First Nation discovers 54 possible unmarked graves on grounds of former residential schools
More than 50 possible unmarked graves were found during a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of former residential schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation.