CALGARY -- Homicide investigators are renewing calls for anyone who was at the Mazaj Lounge and Restaurant between 7 p.m. and closing time on Friday to contact them.

A man was found in medical distress at outside the restaurant at 9223 Macleod Trail S.W. just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday and he was declared deceased soon after.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Daniel Dudgeon. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

"We are still needing to speak with anyone who was at Mazaj that evening as people may have significant information and not realize it," police said in a release.

"So far, we have only heard from one person who was a patron that night."

The victims mother said she's been unable to sleep since her son's death and described him as caring person who would do anything for his friends.

"He had the kindest heart. . .all he wanted was to be loved," said Wendy Dudgeon.

Police said most interviews of this type can be done over the phone.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV Calgary's Bill Macfarlane