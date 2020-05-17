CALGARY -- Now that a few of the rules regarding the COVID-19 pandemic have been loosened, many people are eager to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

Alberta authorities have found some people are a little too eager.

Calgary police tell CTV News that within the span of one hour on Saturday, they pulled over 30 drivers who were breaking the speed limit along a stretch of Country Hills Boulevard.

More than 20 others were also given speeding tickets along a section of the QEII Highway north of Calgary by Alberta RCMP within the same time frame.

Police would like to remind all drivers that they will be out in force all weekend and they will need to abide by all of the rules of the road.