CALGARY -- Calgary police and bylaw officials will speak Monday about weekend enforcement of COVID-19-related restrictions.

Police Chief Mark Neufeld and Chief Bylaw Officer Ryan Pleckaitis are scheduled to speak, along with Dr. Peter Jamieson, medical director at Foothills Hospital and the associate zone medical director for Calgary.

Police and protesters clashed outside Calgary's city hall during a rally Saturday and police said several tickets were handed out for health restriction violations.

And 21-year-old Ocean Wiesblatt was arrested for obstruction of an officer and resisting arrest after police and bylaw officers tried to break up a drop-in game of hockey at an outdoor rink.

Two southern Alberta churches and three individuals are also in a Calgary court Monday arguing that the province's COVID-19 restrictions "cancel Christmas" and infringe on constitutional rights.

They are seeking an injunction to temporarily stay select publichealth rules brought in by the Alberta government earlier this month.

The measures limit Christmas celebrations to individual households, restrict weddings and funerals to 10 people and prohibit outdoor gatherings.

Alberta counted 1,286 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after nearly 18,000 tests on Saturday. Hospitalizations dropped from 777 to 760, and ICU admissions from 151 to 149.