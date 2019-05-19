Police in Calgary are asking the public for help to find a missing man who was last seen in the city’s southwest last week.

Brian Gresl, 35, was last seen in the 8400 block of Elbow Drive S.W. on May 15.

Gresl is described as:

185 cm or 6'1" tall

68 Kg or 150 pounds

Blue eyes

Long brown curly hair

Wearing a black hoodie with a white zipper and strings, dark blue jeans, dark brown shoes and glasses

Police say he was driving a 2002, red Volkswagen Golf and that the vehicle has a European licence plate on the front and Alberta licence plate BTM 1206 on the back.

Anyone with information about Gresl's whereabouts is asked to call police at the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org