Calgary police arrest suspect after break-ins at multiple businesses

Calgary police have laid more than a dozen charges against a man alleged to be responsible for several break-and-enters at businesses throughout the city.

Seven break-ins were reported between Nov. 30 and April 26 in the communities of Midnapore, Highland Park, Willow Park, Westgate, Bowness and Brentwood.

Investigators say items stolen included renovation supplies, construction tools, bicycles, glasses, vapes and liquor.

Police used CCTV footage to identify a suspect, who was arrested on May 4 at a home in the 0 to 100 block of Bedridge Way N.E.

Police say a firearm, a stolen truck, a stolen e-bike and other items were also seized from the home.

Steven Edward Molnar, 53, is charged with 18 offences.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 14.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers.