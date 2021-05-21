Advertisement
Calgary police asking for public help to locate missing man
Calgary police are looking for information about the whereabouts of Dwayne Redhead, last seen in Abbeydale on April 23
CALGARY -- Calgary police are asking for public assistance in locating a man who hasn't been seen in a month.
Dwayne Redhead, 30, was last seen in the community of Abbeydale, on Friday April 23, at around 11:30 a.m. His family reported him missing May 7.
Redhead is described as Black, around 180 centimetres (5'11"), about 75 kilograms (165 pounds) with brown eyes, black hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black Ecko jacket with leather sleeves and the image of a rhino in a red hat on the left sleeve, black and white sneakers and a Toronto Raptors mask.
Anyone with information about Redhead's whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.