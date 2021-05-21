CALGARY -- Calgary police are asking for public assistance in locating a man who hasn't been seen in a month.

Dwayne Redhead, 30, was last seen in the community of Abbeydale, on Friday April 23, at around 11:30 a.m. His family reported him missing May 7.

Redhead is described as Black, around 180 centimetres (5'11"), about 75 kilograms (165 pounds) with brown eyes, black hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black Ecko jacket with leather sleeves and the image of a rhino in a red hat on the left sleeve, black and white sneakers and a Toronto Raptors mask.

Anyone with information about Redhead's whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.