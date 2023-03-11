Calgary police believe missing Manitoba man in Red Deer

Calgary police say they believe a Manitoba man who was reported missing early Thursday morning is in Red Deer.

"We are continuing to look for him," the police said in a Sunday afternoon release. "We have since located his vehicle."

Klack, 30, was last seen at the Holiday Inn Express in the 2300 block of Banff Trail NW around 7:45 a.m. on March 9.

Klack is described as about 195 centimetres (6'5") tall, weighing 117 kilograms (260 pounds) with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown and beige plaid jacket.

Police say they are still asking the public to call them with information pertaining to Klack's whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.