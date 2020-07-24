CALGARY -- A four-year member of the Calgary Police Service retired to greener pastures on Thursday.

Maverick, an 11-year-old American quarter horse, joined the CPS mounted unit in 2016 and since then worked in operational patrol and community relations.

He has also walked in the Stampede Parade and participated in police recruit graduations.

Throughout his short career, Maverick often assisted with search teams and missing person cases, even aiding in the arrests of numerous armed subjects. He was also an integral part of training for new officers in the mounted unit.

Calgary police thanked Maverick for his perseverance and his invaluable service in a social media post.

Born near Airdrie, CPS says Maverick will enjoy his retirement in green pastures in southern Alberta.