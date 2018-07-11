Charges have been laid against nine people in connection with a sting on bicycle thefts in the downtown core dubbed Operation Hot Seat.

Led by District 1’s Mountain Bike Unit, the operation was an attempt to reduce the number of thefts occurring in Calgary’s downtown core.

Officers ended up arresting nine people who stole a pre-identified bike. Those arrests resulted in 54 Criminal Code charges and the seizure of methamphetamine and stolen credit and identification cards.

Charges included:

theft under $5,000

possession of a controlled substance

possession of stolen credit cards

breach of recognizance or probation order

The CPS is also asking the public to be aware of the risk of bicycle theft and protect themselves with the following tips:

ensure your bike is secured, wheels and frame included, to a solid object

use multiple locks

bring easily removable items, like bells, seats and lights with you

never lock up your bike in an easily accessible area for a long period of time

don’t secure your bike in the same place every day

double check garages and storage sheds to make sure they are locked at night

record your bike’s serial number and take photos to help aid in its recovery if it gets stolen

report your bike if it is lost or stolen to the CPS immediately

Officials say that in the first half of this year, 1,190 bicycle thefts have been reported in Calgary, just under 500 less than the amount stolen in the same time frame in 2017. A total of 3,633 bicycles were stolen last year alone.