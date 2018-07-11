CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Calgary police charge nine people in special investigation targeting bike thefts
District 1's Mountain Bike Unit says nine people were arrested as a result of a crack down on bike thefts in the downtown core.
Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018 12:25PM MDT
Charges have been laid against nine people in connection with a sting on bicycle thefts in the downtown core dubbed Operation Hot Seat.
Led by District 1’s Mountain Bike Unit, the operation was an attempt to reduce the number of thefts occurring in Calgary’s downtown core.
Officers ended up arresting nine people who stole a pre-identified bike. Those arrests resulted in 54 Criminal Code charges and the seizure of methamphetamine and stolen credit and identification cards.
Charges included:
- theft under $5,000
- possession of a controlled substance
- possession of stolen credit cards
- breach of recognizance or probation order
The CPS is also asking the public to be aware of the risk of bicycle theft and protect themselves with the following tips:
- ensure your bike is secured, wheels and frame included, to a solid object
- use multiple locks
- bring easily removable items, like bells, seats and lights with you
- never lock up your bike in an easily accessible area for a long period of time
- don’t secure your bike in the same place every day
- double check garages and storage sheds to make sure they are locked at night
- record your bike’s serial number and take photos to help aid in its recovery if it gets stolen
- report your bike if it is lost or stolen to the CPS immediately
Officials say that in the first half of this year, 1,190 bicycle thefts have been reported in Calgary, just under 500 less than the amount stolen in the same time frame in 2017. A total of 3,633 bicycles were stolen last year alone.