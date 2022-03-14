Calgary police chief addresses use of force at weekend protest

Chief Mark Neufeld of the Calgary Police Service is scheduled to providing an update on Saturday's rally in the Beltline and the action officers took against community members.

Participants in the weekly rally against vaccine mandates made their way through the Beltline and onto 17th Avenue but the parade's progress was halted near 5A Street S.W. by dozens of people standing in opposition.

The stalemate, with uniformed officers standing between the two sides, came to an end when police physically moved the counter-protesters. Some members were recorded using their CPS-issued bicycles as makeshift ramming devices, jamming the handlebars into the bodies of those stationary in their show of support for Beltline residents and businesses.

Police pushing counter-protesters on 17th Ave. in front of Western H.S. this afternoon. Didn’t see such aggression towards the protesters who have made living and working in the beltline hell every Sat for weeks. In fact it almost looked like they’re in cahoots. Pls retweet #yyc pic.twitter.com/KBxGO5g6EQ — ritasirignano (@ritasirignano) March 13, 2022

Neufeld will address the events of Saturday beginning at 1:30 p.m. A livestream of his announcement will be available HERE.

Many Beltline residents have expressed their frustration with the weekly rally that brings traffic snarls, parking headaches and excess noise to their neighbourhood.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek has also spoken out against the rallies, calling for enforcement of bylaws in an attempt to bring an end to the weekly disruptions