Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld to address 'thin blue line' patches Tuesday

Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld will be addressing a recent directive that officers should stop wearing 'thin blue line' patches during a Tuesday news conference.

Last week, the Calgary Police Commission ordered on-duty police officers to stop wearing the patches by April 1, saying they needed to be replaced with a symbol that "better reflects the values of Calgarians."

The commission said the controversial patch has "mixed meanings."

"Police officers and their families largely wear the thin blue line to honour the fallen, express support for those who serve and recognize the special role that police have in society. However, the thin blue line also has a contentious history with roots in division, colonialism and racism, most recently being prominently displayed at counter protests against the Black Lives Matter movement," said a police news release.

The decision has been met with mixed reactions.

Calgary Police Association president John Orr who said last week that a "substantial" number of officers wore the patch, and it was unclear what the repercussions would be for those who continued to.

Neufeld will speak at about the patches at a 4 p.m. news conference.