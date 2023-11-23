Calgary police cleared in handling of domestic incident that ended with man's death
Alberta's police watchdog has cleared the Calgary Police Service of any wrongdoing in its handling of a domestic violence call earlier this year that ended with a man taking his own life.
Officers were called to a home in the community of Royal Oak on Oct. 25 for reports a man was threatening his family with a knife.
Police say officers ensured the family was safe while they attempted to work with the man to de-escalate the situation.
ASIRT says all of the interactions police had with the man, who was standing at the top of a stairway, were captured on their body-worn cameras.
After reviewing the footage, the Alberta Serious Investigations Team (ASIRT) said Thursday that officers remained at a distance to prevent the man from becoming agitated.
"Unfortunately, the man left the area at the top of the stairs and harmed himself while alone upstairs.
"When the attending officers became aware that the male was likely harming himself, they went upstairs and located the man suffering from significant injuries. Despite rendering first aid, the man’s self-inflicted injuries proved fatal."
ASIRT determined there was no use of force nor any other actions by officers that led to the man’s death.
"The lead officer demonstrated professionalism and empathy," ASIRT said. "All officers involved acted appropriately."
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic assault, there are several local resources you can call for help, including:
- The Calgary Women's Emergency Shelter's 24-Hour family violence helpline: 403-234-7233 (SAFE);
- The Distress Center's 24-hour crisis line: 403-266-HELP (4357); and
- The YW Calgary's 24-hour crisis line: 403-266-0707.
Additional resources can be found on the City of Calgary's website.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE @ 12:30
LIVE @ 12:30 Province to make announcement about photo radar
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
Rainbow Bridge remains closed day after deadly explosion
The normally busy Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States remains closed for investigation following a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Should the salary threshold be raised for public employees who make the Sunshine List?
A lot has changed since Ontario's provincial Sunshine List was established in 1996, and a $100,000 salary today is quite different from what it was 27 years ago. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew argues jurisdictions with Sunshine Lists should raise their salary thresholds.
WATCH Have you seen these flyers? Real estate broker explains 'cash for home' offers
Amid Canada's crushing housing supply shortage, some homeowners may have noticed a rise in flyers offering to pay cash upfront for property. One real estate broker explains that although these mysterious notes are legal, it's usually a strategy from investors looking to make a quick profit.
A 5-year-old girl is in emergency care after Dublin knife attack. Police don't suspect terrorism
A five-year-old girl is receiving emergency medical treatment in a Dublin hospital following an attack on Thursday that involved a knife. A woman and two other children were injured.
Aid groups say Ottawa still hampering work in Afghanistan, despite legislation
Canadian aid groups say Ottawa hasn't cleared roadblocks that bar them from getting aid into Afghanistan, despite Parliament passing legislation this spring and allies issuing carve-outs to their own terrorism laws nearly two years ago.
'This is my life': Buffy Sainte-Marie pushes against doubts over Indigenous ancestry
Buffy Sainte-Marie is pushing back on a news report that questions her Indigenous heritage, maintaining she has never lied about her identity.
Patients 'betrayed' by Canadian researchers, advocate says of clinical trial probe
A shocking study found that only three per cent of Canadian human research trials testing new drug treatments or therapies meet all three international criteria.
WATCH 'Once in a lifetime experience': Australian woman captures meteor while filming bushfire
An Australian woman got lucky when she was recording video of a bushfire near Perth, catching on camera a meteor tearing through the sky on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 12:30
LIVE @ 12:30 Province to make announcement about photo radar
The province will provide an update on Thursday about its photo radar rules.
-
Elks to review ownership structure due to financial struggles
The Edmonton Elks have created a five-person special committee to review their ownership structure.
-
Canadian paramedic volunteering in Ukraine killed in action, family says
An Alberta paramedic was killed while serving with the Ukrainian military earlier this month, his family says.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver mayors look to Ottawa for transit funding
Metro Vancouver mayors are expected to call on Ottawa on Thursday for financial help as the region looks to expand its transit system.
-
Suspicious fire under investigation after camper burned with man sleeping inside: North Vancouver RCMP
Mounties are asking a pair of witnesses to come forward after a suspicious fire sparked outside a camper on the North Shore while a man was sleeping inside.
-
Training exercise will bring armed soldiers to Vancouver this weekend, military says
It might look frightening, but Vancouver residents are being advised not to be concerned if they hear what sounds like gunfire or see armed military members around a now-closed brewery on the city's west side.
Atlantic
-
No government help for customers hit by N.S. fuel company's bankruptcy: premier
Nova Scotia's premier says his government won't be providing aid to customers who are out of pocket after a company they prepaid for furnace oil filed for bankruptcy last week.
-
Passing system brings heavy snow, rain to the Maritimes; bitter November chill follows
The low-pressure system that moved from the northeastern U.S. past the southwest of Nova Scotia brought in both some high snow and rain totals.
-
Crandall University professor fired after 6-month investigation into ‘inappropriate behaviour’
A lengthy investigation into harassment at Crandall University in Moncton, N.B., that was started by an open letter calling on the school to look into allegations of sexual misconduct has resulted in the termination of a professor’s employment.
Vancouver Island
-
'More kids are going hungry': Vancouver Island charities see surge in demand
A charity feeding kids in B.C. is seeing an unprecedented surge in demand, generating a wait list for the first time to serve 17 communities.
-
RCMP helicopter rescues man after truck stuck in snow near Kelowna, B.C.
A man whose truck got stuck in the snow west of Kelowna, B.C., needed to be rescued by an RCMP helicopter.
-
Victoria 11-year-old with autism creates compassionate robot companion
While dogs have long been dubbed 'man’s best friend,' Alex Rose is walking his pup during a break from creating a companion for everyone.
Toronto
-
11 people now charged in hate-motivated mischief investigation at Toronto Indigo store
Eleven people have now been charged in connection with a hate-motivated mischief investigation at a major book store chain in Yorkville, Toronto police say.
-
Rainbow Bridge remains closed day after deadly explosion
The normally busy Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States remains closed for investigation following a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
-
NDP pushing for Ontario to become 3rd Canadian province to offer free birth control
The Ontario NDP is hoping the Doug Ford government will support a motion to provide coverage for birth control under OHIP.
Montreal
-
Quebec public sector strikes: Premier Legault says he's ready to increase the offer
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he's ready to increase his government's offer to striking public sector workers, but he says their unions have to show more flexibility.
-
Half of Quebec's roads are in poor condition: AG report
Half of Quebec's roads are in poor condition, according to Auditor General Guylaine Leclerc. She presented a report to the Quebec legislature on Thursday, in which she pointed out that some 15,000 kilometres of pavement are in poor condition, including 8,000 kilometres that have reached the end of their service life.
-
English school boards 'pleased' as Quebec suspends some education law rules
The Quebec English School Boards Association and the education minister say they're pleased to come to an understanding on the province suspending some governance rules contained in the new education law.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 1 person dead following shooting in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood
One person is dead and a second person is being treated for critical injuries following an early morning shooting on Draffin Court in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood.
-
Track installation for O-Train Line 1 east extension complete
OC Transpo announced a new milestone in the construction of the O-Train Stage 2 east extension.
-
Cold temperatures set to grip Ottawa
A mild Thursday is in the forecast for Ottawa, before cold temperatures move into the region for the final weekend of November.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
-
Here’s when Highway 401 through Cambridge will reopen
After nearly three years of construction, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) says Highway 401 through Cambridge is expected to fully reopen by the end of the year – but that won’t quite be the end of the project.
-
Waterloo crash sends one to hospital
One person was taken to hospital after a pickup truck and a car collided on Columbia Street East in Waterloo Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teacher charged with sexual exploitation could be called back to the stand
A former Saskatoon high school teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a student could soon be back on the witness stand.
-
Saskatoon councillors approve new complex needs shelter for 18 months
Saskatoon city councillors approved the opening of a 15-bed complex needs shelter on Idylwyld Drive North on Wednesday, amid pointed questions for the province from businesses and residents.
-
Sask. authorities perplexed after entire house left in ditch
Conservation officers in Saskatchewan were left scratching their heads after an unusual case of apparent illegal dumping.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. murder victim’s family gets closure after 36 years, plans family burial
After almost four decades, the family of Agnes May Appleyard finally has closure.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
-
Expect major delays on Highway 400 through Barrie, Ont. after gravel truck spill
Traffic on both sides of Highway 400 near Mapleview Drive in Barrie, Ont. came to a grinding halt after a gravel truck collision late Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Woman attacked during rural Manitoba home invasion
A 76-year-old woman was attacked during a home invasion in rural Manitoba on Tuesday.
-
Deal-hunting Winnipegger’s holiday hamper project snowballing as demand grows
When the temperatures start to dip, Ally Beauchesne begins scouring flyers and thrifty Facebook groups, looking for the best deals on all the things that make the holidays merry and bright.
-
Pedestrian struck, killed in crash on Pembina Highway
Winnipeg police say a woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night.
Regina
-
'No meetings are secret': Sask. NDP leader says Moe's accusations are a 'distraction'
Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck said that Premier Scott Moe’s accusations her party secretly met with the group that shutdown legislature proceedings Monday is a distraction.
-
Sask. MLA apologizes following accusations of 'lewd' gesture
Saskatchewan NDP MLA Jennifer Bowes was asked to apologize after Sask. Party members accused her of making a “lewd” gesture in the house.
-
Regina pharmacist loses licence for administering expired COVID-19 shots
A Regina pharmacist is barred from practicing after admitting to administering expired COVID-19 vaccines.