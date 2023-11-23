Calgary police cleared in handling of domestic incident that ended with man's death

Alberta's police watchdog has cleared the Calgary Police Service of any wrongdoing in its handling of a domestic violence call earlier this year that ended with a man taking his own life.

Officers were called to a home in the community of Royal Oak on Oct. 25 for reports a man was threatening his family with a knife.

Police say officers ensured the family was safe while they attempted to work with the man to de-escalate the situation.

ASIRT says all of the interactions police had with the man, who was standing at the top of a stairway, were captured on their body-worn cameras.

After reviewing the footage, the Alberta Serious Investigations Team (ASIRT) said Thursday that officers remained at a distance to prevent the man from becoming agitated.

"Unfortunately, the man left the area at the top of the stairs and harmed himself while alone upstairs.

"When the attending officers became aware that the male was likely harming himself, they went upstairs and located the man suffering from significant injuries. Despite rendering first aid, the man’s self-inflicted injuries proved fatal."

ASIRT determined there was no use of force nor any other actions by officers that led to the man’s death.

"The lead officer demonstrated professionalism and empathy," ASIRT said. "All officers involved acted appropriately."

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic assault, there are several local resources you can call for help, including:

Additional resources can be found on the City of Calgary's website.