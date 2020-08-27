CALGARY -- The father of a seven-year-old girl who suffered burns to her face and shoulders in a road rage incident is expected to speak out Thursday evening and appeal for those involved to come forward.

Police continue to search for three men who were riding in a silver sedan, believed to be a Toyota Camry, that was involved in the incident about 11:45 p.m. on Aug., 15 along 39th Avenue N.E.

A press conference is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Police say a man was driving home with his family eastbound on 39th Avenue N.E. when another vehicle ran a red light at 34th Street N.E., forcing him to hit his brakes. He also honked.

Both vehicles then stopped at a light at 39th Avenue and 36th Street N.E., where a man got out of the back seat of the silver sedan and allegedly threw a hot beverage into the victim's car, causing significant burns to the face and shoulder of his seven-year-old daughter.

"This is a heinous crime that injured an innocent young girl," said acting Staff Sgt. Lon Brewster in a release.

"We need the public's help to identify the people involved."

The man who allegedly threw the beverage is described as:

A South Asian man;

Believed to be in his early 20s;

Being approximately 173 cm (5-8) tall;

Having a solid build.

The other occupants of the car are described as South Asian men. The driver is believed to be a man in his mid-20s with a black beard. The front seat passenger, believed to be in his 60s, with short, white facial hair.

Police have released a surveillance image of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.