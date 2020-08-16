Advertisement
Calgary police discover missing woman
ctvnewscalgary.ca Published Sunday, August 16, 2020 9:46AM MDT Last Updated Sunday, August 16, 2020 12:49PM MDT
Kiden was last seen Saturday around her residence in southeast Calgary.
CALGARY -- Calgary police successfully located a missing southeast Calgary woman late Sunday morning.
64-year-old Janet Kiden was last seen at her residence around Forman Crescent S.E. on Saturday before being reported missing.
Police issued a release Sunday after noon announcing they'd discovered Kiden safe and thanking the public for their assistance.