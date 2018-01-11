Officials with the Calgary police say they’ve spoken with hundreds of vehicle owners this week about the dangers of leaving their vehicles unattended while they warm up in the cold weather.

The initiative involves police officers keeping an eye out for vehicles left idling in the cold weather while out on patrol and, when they spot unattended cars, they take the time to educate the owner about the risk of doing so.

Since Monday, officers found 544 unattended vehicles that were warming up with the keys in the ignition.

Police say that 16 vehicles, left unattended in the same fashion, were reported stolen.

Officers say those thefts are often crimes of opportunity and residents must do their part to prevent having such inviting targets for criminals.

“Many of the vehicle thefts we are seeing, where the keys have been left in the vehicle, are completely preventable,” says District 5 Acting Staff Sergeant Lon Brewster in a release. “On average, 16 vehicles are stolen every day in Calgary. With the amount of resources that it takes to respond, track and investigate each stolen vehicle, and the dangerous driving that offenders are demonstrating, we need to work with the community to prevent these thefts in the first place. Operation Cold Start is about letting citizens know that they have a role to play in auto theft prevention.”

Police say that two such incidents took place on Wednesday and resulted in a significant risk to the safety of the public and police officers.

In the first incident, at about 7:40 a.m. in the community of Sunalta, a vehicle owner had started his truck and went back inside his house, leaving his keys in the ignition.

The owner locked the vehicle with a second set of keys, but that wasn’t enough to deter a thief from forcing his way inside and driving away in the truck.

Police say the victim noticed the suspect driving away and pursued him on foot, managing to catch up and jump into the box of the truck. He attempted to get into the cab from the box as the suspect drove recklessly through the community to shake him off.

A witness called police as the struggle continued, with the vehicle stopping near 10 Avenue and Crowchild Trail S.W.

The suspect fled the scene and police arrived moments later but were unable to track him, despite deploying a Canine Unit to assist.

The victim sustained minor injuries and the investigation is still ongoing.

In the second incident, at about 8:45 p.m., police were driving through a parking lot in the 1200 block of 37 Street S.W. when they found a suspicious truck.

As the officers approached, a nearby citizen flagged them down. As they were speaking with the citizen, the suspicious truck drove toward the police car, ramming it on the back door of the driver’s side.

The citizen was not harmed in the incident and the officers called the CPS Tactical Team to assist in the arrest of the suspect behind the wheel of the truck.

He was taken into custody without incident a short time later.

Joshua Alexander Wyllie, 21, of Calgary has been charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and one count each of possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon, driving while disqualified, possession of methamphetamine, failing to comply with a probation order, driving an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with an unauthorized licence plate.

Operation Cold Start will continue on Monday, January 15, 2018.