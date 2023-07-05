Calgary police flag football team set for world competition

They've left their badges on the sidelines as they prepare to track down touchdowns and take on the world in Winnipeg.

A group of Calgary police officers are among the dozens of the city's first responders who will head to Manitoba's capital for the World Police and Fire Games at the end of the month.

"Even when we look at our jobs, it's still about teamwork. Whether you're a firefighter or ambulance or EMS or police, it is about teamwork and that's what sports is about," said Cliff O'Brien, a superintendent with the Calgary Police Service (CPS) and a member of the flag football team heading out in a few weeks.

The Games are an Olympic-style event with more than 8,500 competitors across 63 sports.

It's typically held every two years, but the pandemic caused a break.

Eighty officers from Calgary are preparing to head to Winnipeg.

"We, as a Calgary Police Association, have members going (to take part in) every event, from swimming to running all the way up to hockey and, of course, ourselves in football," said Lee Stanton, an acting staff sergeant with CPS and a four-time Games competitor.

Participants pay their own way to the Games, with some opting to fundraise.

Competitors come from all over North America, Australia, China, Brazil, Spain, Sweden and more.

"The core group of this team has been playing together for almost 20 years. As our careers come to a close, it's an awesome opportunity for us," Stanton said.

Calgary hosted the World Police and Fire Games in 1997.

The event in Winnipeg is set to kick off on July 28 and will run for 10 days.