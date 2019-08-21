The Calgary Police Service is hosting seminars to address an increase of violence and shootings in the northeast quadrant of the city.

In a press release, police said the issue requires broader community support, education and awareness.

Starting on Thursday, the YouthLink Calgary Police Interpretive Centre is launching community safety presentations.

“These presentations will help educate and inform residents about how to keep their families safe in the wake of increasing violence in Calgary, help young people avoid high-risk lifestyles, and work together effectively as a community to address the issues,” police said in a release.

According to Calgary police, there were 55 shootings reported in the city between Jan. 1 and Aug 12.

That’s double the 23 incidents for the same time period in 2018.

Presentations will be held at at the YouthLink Calgary Police Interpretive Centre at 5111 47th street N.E. on:

Aug. 22 at 6 p.m.

Aug. 29 at 6 p.m.

Sept. 7 at 11 a.m.

Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.

More information is available online.